Above inflation pay rise for councillors is ’embarrassing’

Alec Doyle Local Democracy Reporter

Wrexham’s Democratic Services Committee has branded plans to increase councillor pay by 6.4% ’embarrassing’.

Their comments came just days after Flintshire councillors criticised the independent Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru (DBCC) plans, which would see pay across elected roles increase by more than inflation, which was 4% over the last 12 months.

The leaders of both councils would see pay increase from £66,727 to £71,025.

Deputy leader pay would go up from £46,709 to £49,717 while all elected members would see remuneration rise from £19,771 to £21,044.

Cabinet or Executive Board members pay would also go up from £40,036 to £42,615 while council chair pay would rise from £29,657 to £31,567.

If implemented, the pay hike would increase Wrexham County Borough Council’s costs by £116,056 per year. Councillors cannot reject the pay increase en-masse, but individual councillors are allowed to reject all or part of it.

Minera Cllr Jerry Wellens, Deputy Leader of the Progressive Independent Group, told the Democratic Services Committee, said: “I think the optics are appalling and the timing is appalling.

“We’re talking about a 6.4% rise when people are struggling with the cost of living.

“I’d be interested to know the full justification for putting the level at a 6.4% increase? I just don’t think it look great and it’s embarrassing. It makes me feel very uncomfortable and I don’t like it.”

His thoughts were echoed by colleagues on the committee.

“It’s an issue and debate we’ve become familiar with,” said committee chair and Wynnstay Labour Cllr Malcolm King OBE. “But it’s particularly uncomfortable at the moment with that size of rise.

“They appear to be taking into account the survey of annual earnings and the evaluation of members’ workload. When I’ve met the predecessor body and questioned them quite closely two or three years ago, they seem to have some fairly robust arguments for what they put forward.

“Nevertheless that still doesn’t assuage the concern lots of us will have.”

Cefn East Labour Cllr Derek Wright said he understood the rationale behind the rise attracting more younger councillors to the role, but said it left him feeling uncomfortable.

“Look at the age group of the people sitting here today,” he said. “We are all around pensionable age. How do you attract younger people unless you give them remuneration, particularly now when employers are more reluctant than ever to provide paid time off to attend council.

“I don’t think there’s many in their teens or 20s or 30s in the council now. There are arguments for it (the pay rise) but it is embarrassing for councillors to nod through a 6.4% pay increase with all the food banks and poverty that we suffer with in the areas we live.

“We do all have the option of refusing the pay increase or giving it to charity.

“But it does sit uncomfortably with most councillors. What is worse we don’t seem to have input into this rise.

“I’ve never worked for an organisation where you don’t have any negotiation over your pay, they just award what they think is suitable with no consultation at all with individuals or even coming to this committee prior to making their recommendations.”

The committee authorised Head of Democratic Services Natalie Roberts to respond to the DBCC outlining the committee’s concerns.