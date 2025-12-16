Academics complain about ‘early closure’ of university buildings over Christmas break

Martin Shipton

Lecturers at Cardiff University have complained that many of its buildings have been closed for extensive periods over the Christmas break, forcing academics to work from home and making them less accessible to students who need guidance from their supervisors.

One academic told us: “These restrictions are certainly making life more difficult, especially for those students in need of help from their supervisors as they write essays and dissertations. It’s always been usual for some students to do academic work in the university during at least part of the vacations, and the closure of buildings that previously have been open is not welcome.”

We asked the university for an explanation and a spokesperson said: “The university officially closes for the Christmas break from Wednesday 24 December 2025 and will re-open on Monday 5 January 2026.

“What you’re referring to forms part of the university’s now annual Christmas Switch Off campaign where we ask staff and students to switch off, save energy, and help reduce our carbon emissions over the Christmas break.

“To further reduce carbon emissions and save money on energy costs, we have extended the closure of some buildings two weeks prior to the closure period. These are buildings identified as having minimal impact on staff, students and/or tenants.

“The University Executive Board agreed that as many buildings as possible should close early, except those that must remain open for research activity and key student support, particularly for international students. The Arts and Social Studies Library and the Health Library (Cochrane Building) remains open 24/7 throughout the Christmas recess – although staff and students will need a valid ID card to access these facilities.

“As part of the campaign, we asked all colleagues to consider working from home from 13 December – where they can, and want to, to further increase our energy savings. This does not mean that the university is closed, although some buildings will be closed early for the reasons set out.

Staff were informed which buildings would be closed in Blas on 26 November, and if they need or want to work on campus they still can.

“This approach mirrors the approach we took last year. A similar change last year, in addition to our Christmas switch-off campaign, helped the University save approximately:

* 474 MWh of electricity (enough to power 175 homes for a year)

* 589 MWh of gas (enough to heat 51 homes for a year)

* 234 tonnes of carbon

* £123,000 on our electricity bill and £35,000 on gas, compared to our typical consumption (if buildings were open and operating as normal).

“It may well be the case that other Welsh universities are taking similar measures to reduce their carbon emissions and energy costs during the Christmas period.”

We asked the spokesperson whether the same closure measures were being imposed on Cardiff University’s recently opened – and controversial – overseas campus in Kazakhstan, but did not receive a response.