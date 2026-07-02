Academics researching LGBTQ+ topics face hostility and career risks, study finds

Nation.Cymru Staff

LGBTQ+ academics are leaving higher education after facing harassment linked to public engagement with their research, a new study from Swansea University has found.

Public engagement and impact activities are a key expectation of a successful academic career, but the new research shows this can come at a considerable personal and professional cost.

The impact affects researchers’ wellbeing and mental health, hindering career progression, and, in some cases, leads academics to leave the higher education sector altogether.

The study was carried out by researchers from Sheffield Hallam University, Swansea University, the University of Bristol, and the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, and is presented in a report titled Is All Publicity Good Publicity?

Study co-lead Dr Charlotte Jones, a sociology lecturer at Swansea University, said: “Academics want to promote their research outside of the university, collaborate with external organisations and individuals, and realise the potential of their research to make a difference.

“However, in an increasingly queerphobic and transphobic public environment, this is becoming more difficult and riskier for researchers working on LGBTQ+ topics and they often face a backlash.”

The research team conducted four focus groups with 19 active LGBTQ+ researchers across UK universities to gather detailed insights into their lived experiences.

They also reviewed university policies and conducted interviews with professional services and research support staff.

Dr Jones explained: “Participants described a paradox in which universities emphasised the benefits of publicity, research dissemination and impact, while the harms arising from this work often went unacknowledged and unsupported.

“Some also felt their work received less institutional promotion, or that they were pressured to soften their research to ensure a positive public reception.

“Many reported feeling anxious, overworked and unsure about their future in academia.

“Early-career researchers in particular said they often feel isolated and lack consistent support from their institutions, and international researchers faced added risks when discussing their LGBTQ+ identity if such topics were taboo in their home countries.”

Despite these challenges, many researchers said that connecting with supportive colleagues and peer-led LGBTQ+ communities made a significant difference, helping them to cope with pressures and continue their work.

The authors say universities need to take clearer action to support researchers working on LGBTQ+ topics. They recommend stronger protections against harassment, more visible institutional support, and greater recognition of the risks some researchers face because of their work.

Co-lead, Dr Rosie Ola-Marie, senior lecturer at University of Bristol, added: “This is a relatively small study, which has only begun to explore the complexity of these issues.

“Further work is needed to expand, consolidate and deepen understanding and reflect on how the experiences of LGBTQ+ researchers might be improved.

“Ultimately, our goal must be to create an environment in which LGBTQ+ researchers don’t have to rely on individual goodwill to feel safe, supported, and able to share their work.

“By embedding meaningful structural support within institutional frameworks and strengthening collective and community-led approaches, we can move beyond reactive measures towards lasting cultural change.

“Doing so will not only protect LGBTQ+ researchers, but will also enable richer research activity, wider public engagement, and a more inclusive and intellectually vibrant academic community.”

The research team has also launched an online toolkit for universities designed to support LGBTQ+ academics.

Published in Sexualities, the study Is all publicity good publicity? Addressing Public Harassment in LGBT+ Research Impact & Engagement , was funded by UKRI and the British Academy through the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Caucus.