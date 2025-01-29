Access to cash services restored in north Wales town

Wales’ largest building society has confirmed plans to restore access to cash services in a north Wales town.

Principality Building Society, in partnership with banking innovator, OneBanx, will install a cash kiosk, enabling customers to deposit and withdraw cash from current accounts without needing to use a card.

The building society says the kiosk, which will be the first of its kind in north Wales, shows ongoing commitment to its branch presence, by making cash more accessible in communities affected by recent bank closures.

Accessible cash

The OneBanx service represents a significant milestone for the Buckley community, following the high street’s final bank closure in 2019.

After the closure, local councillor Carolyn Preece started a petition which saw over 100,000 signatures, garnering national interest around the issue of access to cash in local communities.

Following an intervention from Jack Sargeant MS, and Flintshire County Council, plans were developed to launch the terminal with the Society in early spring this year.

Located in Buckley Library, the kiosk will offer local residents and small businesses an in-person presence, offering access to cash.

The latest kiosk is the third in Wales, following installations in Cowbridge and Caerphilly.

The building society aims to expand the building of kiosk in areas that lack access to high street banks.

Jack Sargeant, Member of the Senedd for Alyn and Deeside said, “This is great news for Buckley. From the moment I approached Principality to ask them to locate a site in Buckley, I realised they shared my passion for bringing back banking to Buckley.”

‘Critical services’

Vicky Wales, Chief Customer Officer at Principality Building Society said, “We’re pleased to announce the installation of the OneBanx terminal in Buckley Library, following the success of the two previous kiosks in our branches in Cowbridge and Caerphilly.”

“Our members have told us that access to cash plays a vital role in their lives. Retaining critical services on the high street instils confidence in our customers and the communities we proudly serve.”

Ms Wales explained: “In regions affected by recent bank closures, we understand that the OneBanx service, along with our branch presence empowers local residents and businesses to manage their finances effectively and in an accessible way, contributing to communities and local economic growth”

“This partnership means that once again businesses and residents in Buckley can access cash services and speak face to face with Principality Staff where they live and do business”, she added.

Cllr Carolyn Preece, who launched the petition following the closure of the bank five years ago, said: “When I launched the petition a few years ago and sort help from my local MS Jack Sargeant, I never dreamt we would enter

discussions with one of the UKs most prominent building societies. But through our campaigning, Principality’s vision and Flintshire Councils willingness to help, banking is returning to Buckley.

“I’d like to thank all those involved for their hard work in making this happen”, she added.

