Access to Wales’ culture widens with funding for museums, archives and libraries projects

Nation Cymru staff

Seventeen museums, archives and libraries projects across Wales are to benefit from additional funding – helping to deliver on the Welsh Government’s Programme for Government commitment to widen access to culture – with over £550,000 being invested in communities across the country.

The funding, awarded through the Welsh Government’s Enhanced Local Culture Sector Support for Museums, Archives & Libraries Grant Programme, will allow projects to continue their activities to the end of March 2027, building on work that is already underway.

Across all 17 projects, funding is supporting a wide range of activity, from youth engagement in Blaenau Gwent’s libraries to digitisation of historic collections in Monmouthshire and Rhondda Cynon Taff, to the development of a geocaching app bringing local history to life in Newport.

Other projects benefiting from this round of funding include:

A reading strategy pilot in the Vale of Glamorgan, which will test new approaches to literacy support in partnership with schools and families

An archaeology and prehistory engagement programme on Anglesey, helping new audiences discover Wales’ heritage

Continued support for the Culture Gwynedd programme, which brings together museums, archives and libraries to widen access to culture across the county

Heledd Fychan, Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport, said: “Museums, archives and libraries are at the heart of our communities, connecting people with their history, their culture and each other. This funding will allow projects right across Wales to build on the fantastic progress they’ve already made, reaching more people, in more places, with the stories that matter to them.

“I want to thank all the organisations who have worked with us to develop these projects. Their continued commitment to engaging communities, protecting our heritage and widening access to culture is making a real difference, and I’m pleased we’re able to support them to extend this vital work through to March next year.”

Annabelle Dennis, Project Manager at Herstories in Merthyr Tydfil, said: “Herstories is just the beginning. By combining the Herstories website with our immersive museum installation, that brings women’s portraits and stories to life, we have created a platform that both inspires engagement and preserves history.

“While visitors can connect with these remarkable women through the immersive experience, the website serves as a lasting digital archive that can continue to grow as new stories are uncovered and shared.

“Together, they ensure that the voices of women from Merthyr Tydfil are not only heard today, but preserved for future generations, so that those who have been overlooked by history are recognised, remembered and never forgotten.”

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