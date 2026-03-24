Accessible viewing area for disabled spectators to be installed at football club

Anthony Lewis, Local democracy reporter

An accessible viewing area for disabled spectators will be installed at a Welsh football club.

The Oval Football Ground in Ynyshir, home to Ynyshir Albions, will see the construction of an accessible viewing area made up of a low retaining wall and levelled platform for wheelchair users, together with the installation of a converted shipping container to provide sheltered viewing for disabled spectators.

The plans were approved by Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) planning committee on Thursday, March 19.

There were five letters of objection which raised on-street parking issues, that the container would be unsightly and an eyesore, the devaluation of neighbouring properties, and the lack of parking.

But local councillor Julie Edwards said the ambition of the club was to create a space for people with disabilities, particularly those in wheelchairs, to be able to watch sport in a space that is dry and comfortable, gives them dignity, and makes grassroots sports accessible to all.

She said more than a quarter of residents in her ward are disabled.

Cllr Edwards said she wished she had a magic wand to fix the parking issues but in all sporting facilities parking is problematic on matchdays.

She said the club actively encourage visitors to park elsewhere but unfortunately the club has no control over where people park.

“I’ve seen no evidence to suggest that by improving the accessibility of a facility this devalues a property. In fact my understanding is that upgraded facilities lead to a good reason for why people would want to buy in the area. They provide spaces for all.”

On the container she said it would be adjacent to the current stand and would therefore would look more like an extension than a standalone item.

“The club is an important feature of the village but it needs to keep pace with demand. Our demographics are changing and creating facilities that can be enjoyed by everyone is fundamental and something we should be proud of.

“Sport is for the many, not the few. It should be a place for everyone to enjoy and this will mean change.

“I know not everyone likes change but our communities need to be places of kindness and inclusion and, whilst change makes us feel uncomfortable, change can be a good thing when it means creating something suitable for all.”

In recommending approval planning officers said in the report: “The development would create an accessible and inclusive environment for all users of the existing sports ground and the principle of the proposal is therefore acceptable.

“Furthermore, the proposal is considered acceptable in terms of its impact upon the character and appearance of the area, the amenities of neighbouring residents, highway safety, and ecology.”