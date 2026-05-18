Acclaimed stand-up comedian and author backs new reading campaign

Amelia Jones

A well known stand-up comedian and author is involved in a new campaign aimed at helping people rediscover reading is launching this May.

With research continuing to show that many of us struggle to find the time, focus or confidence to read, the series has been created as a practical and enjoyable way back into books, even if you only have five minutes a day. Whether due to digital distractions or simply falling out of the habit, the campaign aims to show that reading doesn’t have to be difficult to find time for.

Melanie Owen, who has authored the title Oedolyn-ish (bach) in the series, brings her wit and relatability to the campaign. Known for her sharp and honest comedy, she is well placed to connect with audiences who may feel that reading “isn’t for them.”

At the heart of the campaign is a new series of books. Rapid Reads – Stori Sydyn are short, compelling reads designed for busy lives, breaking down the barriers that stop people picking up a book.

Launching the campaign at the Urdd National Eisteddfod, Melanie says: “Life gets busy, attention spans are all over the place, and suddenly finishing a book feels like a big commitment. These short reads are a way to ease back in – no pressure, just good stories you can actually finish.”

The series offers a fresh take on existing titles alongside newly adapted Welsh and English content, in a more accessible format. This approach is central to the campaign’s aim of encouraging more people to read. The aim of the campaign is to appeal to those who don’t usually have time to pick up a book, to read five minutes every day for a month to get a taste of escaping into a story.

Shorter format

Arwel Jones, from the Books Council of Wales, the organisation behind the campaign, said: “By offering books in shorter formats, we hope to encourage more people who don’t usually read to give it a go. We’ve selected a range of titles – two in Welsh and two in English to appeal to different audiences, and we hope this will lead to an increase in readership. We’re delighted to be working with such fantastic authors and are excited to see the impact of the campaign.”

The series has been developed with funding from Adnodd, reflecting a shared ambition to inspire learning and re‑engage audiences with the habit of reading.

Emyr George, the Chief Executive of Adnodd, said: “The way people read and engage with written text has significantly changed, and we’re continuing to work with partners to address this. At Adnodd, our core aim is to inspire and support learning, and these books are a great addition to libraries, bookshops and bookshelves across Wales.”

Oedolyn-ish (bach) is a shortened version of Melanie Owen’s original book, sharing humorous and candid life lessons – from MSN crushes and difficult friendships to a memorable and chaotic trip to Mexico.

Other titles in the series include Dal i Fynd, which tells the story of rugby player turned extreme adventurer, Richard Parks and his journey climbing some of the world’s highest and most dangerous mountains; Mostyn Thomas and the Big Rave by Richard Williams, is a dark thriller following an unlikely partnership between a young raver and an ageing farmer; and The Offline Project by Dan Tyte, follows a social media-obsessed man pursuing an off-grid experience in the Danish woodland, where things take a sinister turn.

The books are now available to buy at local bookshops across Wales Bookshops of Wales | Books Council of Wales, to borrow from your local library or to buy as an e-book and audio book, online at ffolio.cymru.