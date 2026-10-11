Adam Price heads to Boston for AI and technology investment talks

Nation.Cymru staff

Adam Price will visit Boston for talks with technology companies and investors as the Welsh Government seeks to attract investment and expand trade links.

The Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy’s visit, from October 12 to 16, will include meetings with businesses in artificial intelligence, digital technology, life sciences and energy.

Among the companies he will meet are semiconductor manufacturer Microchip Technology, which has a base in Caldicot, and Sublime Systems, a Boston-based cement company developing technology for low-carbon construction.

Mr Price will also represent Wales at the annual ministerial summit of the Disruptive & Emerging Technology Alliance (DETA).

Wales is a founding member of the partnership, established in 2023 to help governments anticipate the effects of emerging technologies and adapt public policy.

The alliance brings together 21 governments representing a combined population of 135 million. Massachusetts holds its rotating presidency for 2026 and 2027.

Its work covers AI, space, quantum technologies, cybersecurity and digital rights, with officials meeting quarterly through dedicated working groups to share knowledge and experience.

The partnership also seeks to contribute to international discussions about how emerging technologies should be governed. Members are not required to make a financial contribution.

Harvard address

At Harvard University’s Growth Lab, Mr Price will give a talk titled “Can Small Nations Compete and Win in the Age of AI? The Case of Wales”.

The address will examine how Wales is seeking to use AI adoption, clean energy and skills development to support economic growth.

Mr Price said: “Boston is one of the world’s most dynamic technology hubs, and this visit is about putting Wales firmly on the map as a partner of choice for AI and technology investment.

“By meeting investors, businesses and our diaspora community, we are opening doors that will bring jobs and opportunities back home.

“Returning to Harvard to speak about Wales’ place in the AI revolution is a chance to show that a small nation can compete and win on the global stage.”

The visit will include meetings with members of the Welsh diaspora in the Boston area.

These will support the Welsh Government’s planned Diaspora Strategy, which aims to encourage investment in Wales by entrepreneurs overseas and provide incentives for recent emigrants to return.

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