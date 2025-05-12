Additional funding announced to boost HIV testing in Wales

A free and confidential online HIV testing service will be expanded thanks to new funding from the Welsh Government.

More than £9m is being invested in Wales’ HIV Action Plan over the next two years, which includes almost £4m a year to expand access to testing services.

The online testing service already provides 40,000 at-home HIV tests every year and almost 16,000 community testing kits across Wales.

The new funding will support the further expansion of the service.

PrEP

Other measures to be supported include improving access and uptake of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which reduces the risk of contracting HIV through sex by 99% when taken as prescribed.

Wales already provides PrEP through the NHS, and now an alternative form of the medicine will be routinely available for those who are unable to take the current form.

Funding will also be allocated to a national peer support programme.

‘Best possible lives’

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: “We want people who are living with HIV in Wales to live their best possible lives.

“We will raise awareness of the importance of testing and expanding our successful online testing services, making it easier for people to access a test. We will also make it easier for people to access PrEP and re-enforce the key message that people who are on effective treatment cannot pass HIV onto others.”

