Additional safety and support available across rail network for festive season

Transport for Wales (TfW) and British Transport Police (BTP) are working together to step up safety and customer support across the rail network this festive season, with the return of Operation Genesis and Garland.

The initiative will see extra police officers and rail staff deployed across the Wales and Borders rail network to provide visible support, assist anyone who needs help, and offer personal safety advice.

There will be an enhanced presence of high‑visibility police patrols across trains and stations, supported by plain‑clothes officers focused on tackling sexual harassment, anti‑social behaviour, and alcohol‑related disorder.

Operation Genesis and Garland first launched in 2022 and has returned to run throughout December, focusing on Fridays and Saturdays when passenger numbers are highest.

By stepping up patrols at key locations, the operation aims to deter crime and reassure passengers during the busy festive season.

Georgie Wills, Customer Delivery and Events Planning Manager at TfW, said: “The festive season is one of the busiest times of the year, and our priority is making sure customers feel safe, supported, and able to travel with confidence.

“By working closely with British Transport Police and our security partners again this year, this operation will provide extra reassurance at key stations and help ensure everyone gets home safely to enjoy Christmas with their loved ones.”

Andy Morgan, BTP Superintendent for Wales, said: “We’re working in conjunction with Transport for Wales to provide as many resources as possible and will have a visible police presence throughout the festive period.

“Operation Genesis and Garland, delivered alongside Transport for Wales staff and security team, will help ensure every passenger enjoys a safe journey.

“We wish all passengers a safe and peaceful Christmas.”