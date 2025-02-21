Additional Welsh Government funding for arts, culture and publishing

The Welsh Government has announced an extra £4.4m a year to support the arts, culture and publishing sectors in Wales.

The new funding, which is included in the Final Budget 2025-26 – on top of increases announced in the Draft Budget – represents an 8.5% increase for the sector on last year’s revenue budget.

This is on top of £73.8m allocated for capital projects which the government says will “help to protect and preserve Wales’ cultural assets for future generations, improving visitor experiences and access”.

This support is an £18.4m increase on last year’s funding.

Extra investment

Jack Sargeant, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, said: “This significant extra investment demonstrates our commitment to Wales’ cultural and arts sectors.

“We are under no illusions about the challenges faced by many of our museums, theatres and cultural spaces and this budget is a significant step forward from the position we were in last year, providing a real opportunity to move towards a more secure, sustainable footing and to continue that into the future.

“Thanks to a real appetite from across the Welsh Government Cabinet to do all we can, I’m really pleased to have been able to take this significant step to provide support to our cherished arts, publishing and cultural bodies.

‘Future-proof’

He added: “Our capital spending to help protect and future-proof Wales’ cultural and heritage assets is now more than three times what it was a decade ago. This includes supporting projects like the redevelopment of Caerphilly Castle, the extensive refurbishment of Theatr Clwyd and the Museum of Wrexham.

“This comprehensive funding package will help protect and preserve Wales’ cultural, arts, publishing and grass-root sports while supporting their crucial role in education, community engagement and tourism.”

The latest funding is is also in addition to the £1 million of additional in-year funding provided to the sector at the tail end of 2024-25, which supported 60 cultural organisations across Wales through the Arts Council of Wales, as well as the £5m extra funding announced in September.

