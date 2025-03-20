ADHD misinformation on TikTok is widespread and affecting young people – study

Misinformation about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) on TikTok is widespread and affecting young people, according to a new study.

Fewer than half of the claims regarding symptoms in the top 100 most viewed ADHD videos on the site actually align with clinical guidelines for diagnosing the condition, it found.

Furthermore, the more ADHD-related TikTok content a young adult consumes, the more likely they are to overestimate both the prevalence and severity of ADHD symptoms in the general population, researchers warned.

People with ADHD are known to suffer inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity – and may struggle to concentrate on a given task, or suffer extreme fidgeting.

Jump

Last week, British researchers found prescriptions for drugs for ADHD have jumped 18% year-on-year in England since the pandemic.

In this latest study, published in the journal Plos One, two clinical psychologists with expertise in ADHD evaluated the accuracy, nuance, and overall quality in the top 100 #ADHD videos on TikTok.

They found the videos have immense popularity (collectively amassing nearly half a billion views), but fewer than 50% of the claims made were robust.

Furthermore, many TikTok creators shared personal experiences without indicating that they do not necessarily apply to everyone with ADHD, and might even occur for people who do not have the disorder, the study suggested.

This lack of nuance may lead viewers to misinterpret symptoms or incorrectly diagnose themselves, it argued.

As part of the work, researchers carried out a study with 2,843 undergraduate psychology students, including 421 self-diagnosed with ADHD and 198 with a formal diagnosis, on their beliefs and how they perceived the videos.

The results showed that those young people who watched more of the ADHD content were more likely to recommend the videos, despite the unreliability of the information.

The researchers, from the University of British Columbia at Vancouver, said that, at its best, mental health content on social media from peers with lived experience may help support people who otherwise feel alone and afraid.

However, they said “easily digestible, short, and snappy videos created to grab users’ attention quickly may make it challenging to prioritise nuance”.

They added: “Crucially, the TikTok algorithm, ultimately, aims to extend the time users spend on the platform.

“To do so, TikTok leverages engagement cues such as viewing time, likes, comments, saves, and shares from previous visits to the platform to ensure the videos served to the user cater to their taste, in a process that can go largely unnoticed by users.

“The human tendency for confirmation bias, by which users preferentially read information that supports their pre-existing beliefs about health issues, while ignoring or harshly evaluating information that contradicts them, may compound this process.

“Repeated exposure to content that aligns with one’s pre-existing beliefs increases the content’s perceived credibility and the probability of sharing it, a phenomenon referred to as the echo-chamber effect.”

Downside

The work also noted that TikTok content creators receive payments if they get lots of views, as well as selling products and attracting sponsorship.

Lead author Vasileia Karasavva said: “TikTok can be an incredible tool for raising awareness and reducing stigma, but it also has a downside.

“Anecdotes and personal experiences are powerful, but when they lack context, they can lead to misunderstandings about ADHD and mental health in general.”

In the study, both clinical psychologists and the students were asked to rate the videos.

Psychologists gave the more accurate ADHD videos an average rating of 3.6 out of five, while young adults gave them 2.8.

The psychologists rated the least reliable videos at 1.1 out of five. Young adults rated them significantly higher at 2.3.

This suggests that misinformation may be slipping through unnoticed by most young people, the study suggested.

The team advised young adults to take action to verify social media information, such as cross-checking it with reputable sources such as medical websites, books and healthcare professionals.

They should also see medical staff for guidance on ADHD and other concerns, as well as considering whether stress, anxiety or cognitive overload could be contributing to difficulties before assuming they have ADHD.

Dr Blandine French, from the University of Nottingham, welcomed the study, adding: “Social media can be a great source of support but shouldn’t be a place for diagnosis as it is not made for this.

“It should be used alongside other more reliable methods, sources and information.”

Professor Philip Asherson, from King’s College London, suggested the study may not capture all the traits of ADHD that many people experience.

He said: “It is of interest that those with a formal diagnosis access TikTok most, followed by those with self-diagnosis.

“This suggests that the main driver of looking at TikTok videos of ADHD is to learn more about ADHD, rather than the videos leading to excess self-diagnosis.

“A more subtle but essential point is that many ADHD symptoms are a continuous trait/dimension in the general population.

“So there is no clear boundary between those with clinically significant levels of ADHD symptoms and impairments, and those with higher than average levels of ADHD symptoms.

“Many people who do not meet full ADHD criteria may nevertheless struggle with some ADHD symptoms at times and seek information on better to manage this aspect of their lives.

“The videos are therefore of more general relevance than only adults meeting full ADHD criteria. Many self-diagnosed people may fall in this category.”

