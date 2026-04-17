Admissions cut at two primary schools as falling birth rates impact pupil numbers

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Official pupil numbers at two more schools will be reduced to allow education budgets to be used more effectively where they are most needed.

Falling admissions and projected decreases in birth rates have seen Wrexham County Borough Council reduce admissions at a numer of primary schools over the last 18 months.

This week the council’s Executive Board approved two more – the reduction of Pupil Admission Numbers (PAN) at Ysgol Maes y Mynydd Primary School from 51 reception pupils to 45 and Penygelli from 45 to 30.

By reducing the admission numbers where pupil numbers are falling, the authority and headteachers are able to plan their budgets more effectively without closing schools and forcing families to send their children further afield.

Over the last three years reception classes at Ysgol Maes y Mynydd have dropped from 47 pupils in 2023 to 29 pupils in September 2025.

The school which has a capacity across all years of 357 pupils, is projected to see its pupil deficit peak this September with 94 surplus places before seeing numbers gradually increase to September 2029.

Penygelli took in 33 reseption pupils last September, 10 more than the previous year and three more than in 2023.

Its numbers are currently fairly flat but projections show intake is set to fall sharply over the next four years. This September is is expected to have 99 surplus places but by September 2029 that is anticipated to grow to 121.

Separate consultations on the plans – which received a combined 43 responses – failed to demonstrate significant opposition to the proposals, which will now be put into place and advertised.

“Back in November the Executive Board provided permission to consult on pupil admission numbers at Ysgol Maes y Mynydd in Rhos and Penygelli in Coedpoeth,” said Wrexham Council’s Lead Member for Education Cllr Phil Wynn.

“This report has been brought to the Executive Board for other schools in the recent past, which is reflective of the falling birth rates therefore there’s fewer pupils attending our primary schools at the moment – which is the trend across the UK.

“It is easier for schools to manage their finances and their curriculum delivery if their PAN reflects the number of pupils who are actually attending that school.

“There was nothing brought up through that 12-week consultation that made us think twice about what we’re proposing to do therefore as an Education Department we’re fully supportive of the heads and governors to proceed with a statutory notice to reduce the PAN number and to report back in July as to the responses to that.”