‘Adopt don’t shop’: Nation Cymru looks at some of the long stays in Welsh dogs homes

Nation.Cymru Staff

Animal rescue centres across Wales are dealing with exceptionally high numbers of dogs being surrendered, with the cost of living and the challenges of caring for animals with complex needs among the pressures facing owners.

Rescue organisations continue to stress that taking on a dog is a long-term commitment, particularly at times of year when families may be considering giving pets as gifts.

Rescue centres have also raised concerns about continued breeding by puppy farms and irresponsible breeders, which can contribute to more animals ultimately entering the rescue system.

Dogs of all ages and breeds are currently waiting to be rehomed across Wales, often because their owners’ circumstances or expectations have changed.

Hope

Hope Rescue in south Wales was founded in 2005 to take in stray, abandoned, and vulnerable dogs. They recently celebrated taking in their 5000th dog since opening their rescue centre in Llanharan in 2017.

However, the centre has shared that frequently operates at maximum capacity. Despite having 62 onsite kennels, they frequently care for 160 to over 200 dogs at a time, helping over 800 dogs a year.

To focus on just a few who are up for adoption, according to Hope, Tig is a “sweet but sensitive” Pomeranian. At six-years-old, Tig has “made fantastic progress” with his foster family, and is “a joy to walk”.

He is now searching for a gentle, adult-only home with a family who can help manage his epilepsy, keep him active, and work up to longer periods being alone.

Another dog that recently arrived at the shelter is the “striking” seven-year-old Kelpie, Spike. The “intelligent and active boy” is looking for a family that loves to get out and about on walks, and will shower him with attention. Hope Rescue shared: “Spike absolutely thrives when he has a job to do. While he enjoys a game of fetch, he’ll need much more than endless ball throwing to keep him happy. “He would love a home that can introduce him to activities such as scent work, tracking, Treibball, agility or other reward-based training that allows him to channel his enthusiasm and natural instincts in a positive way.” Many Tears Many Tears is another leading adoption charity in Wales, with 81 dogs currently registered for adoption on their website. The Carmarthenshire-based charity founded in 2004 has a particular focus on rehoming dogs from difficult backgrounds, particularly rescuing breeding dogs, as well as abandoned and stray cats and dogs from pounds. Jenny, the “sweet and friendly older lady”, is just one of many dogs patiently waiting for a home. Looking for a calm and peaceful home where she can spend her later years, Jenny “is a truly wonderful older lady who has so much love to give.” Many Tears add: “She is looking for a calm, caring home where she can relax, be cherished, and enjoy all the comforts she deserves. In return, she will make a loyal and loving companion.” Royal is a Chow Chow who has made “incredible progress” since arriving at Many Tears, initially being extremely frightened and wary of both humans and the world around him. They said: “Although Royal is still nervous of people initially, he so desperately wants to trust and tries his hardest to be brave. “He has begun asking his foster carers for gentle neck and bum scratches, happily takes treats from their hands, enjoys rummaging through the toy box, has found his little voice and now greets them with his wonderful wagging tail. “He is such a sweet, gentle soul who simply needs time to work things out at his own pace.” Currently in foster care, he has “exceeded all expectations” and has settled in well. He is now searching for a forever home that is understanding and can set routines, allowing him to get comfortable through patience and kindness. Rescue Hotel

Cardiff Dogs Home is another dog rescue centre with dogs currently waiting for their chance at a forever home, and for the love and safety they deserve.

Like most others, their Facebook page has daily updates with photos of some of the available dogs, as well as celebrations on each adoption day.

With 21 dogs currently on their adoption home page, another looking for a home right now with little interest to date is Bruce.

Three-year-old Bruce arrived as a stray and, as no one has come forward to claim him, has been searching for a new home for a while.

He loves to explore and splash in puddles, and “adores people”, doling out affectionate but sloppy kisses whenever the opportunity arises.

However, the Rescue Hotel shared: “Bruce isn’t the biggest fan of hot weather. He may dream of epic adventures, but when the sun comes out, his inner diva makes an appearance! Warm days are best spent enjoying enrichment games in a cool home, lounging in shady spots, splashing in a paddling pool, and positioning himself directly in front of a fan so his handsome chops can catch the breeze.”

He is looking for an adults-only home with a family that are happy with a bit of rough play, and will be able to provide him some training or take him to classes.

Lifeline It’s not just the larger or more well known shelters above that are struggling with a rise in abandoned and surrendered dogs. There are plenty of other larger charities and smaller dog rescue centres dotted around Wales too, such as West Wales Poundies that are coordinating adoption and rescue efforts across Wales with ever diminishing budgets. The charity said: “We are a small registered charity dedicated to saving the lives of dogs in council pounds. After dogs arrive at the pound, the dogs have just seven days to be claimed by their owners. “After the 7 days have passed, if there is space available, they will come into the care of West Wales Poundies Dog Rescue. If there isn’t space, they may be destroyed. WWP provides a lifeline to the pound dogs.” Romy is one of thirteen dogs on their books. The “stunning” Welsh Foxhound x Collie mix is just sixteen weeks old. A “confident, cheeky, and affectionate young girl who truly embraces life,” she would be happy to live with children over six as well as older canine companions. The charity said: “Once she’s old enough, she would make a great companion for running, mantrailing, canicross, or similar activities. “Outdoors, her nose rarely leaves the ground as she explores her surroundings with enthusiasm! She loves a good run around our enclosed field with her friends, followed by collapsing at your feet for a well-earned snooze. “Despite her energy, she also has a softer side and enjoys nothing more than curling up for a cuddle on the sofa.” Another resident at Poundies searching for their forever home is Chase, an unclaimed stray who is “everyone’s friend” and walks well, trotting calmly, though like all Lurchers he loves open spaces where he can pick up speed. Though he is not a fan of cats, Chase can be rehomed with dogs of a similar or larger size and children over the age of ten.

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