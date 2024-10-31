Adoptober: The forgotten pets in Wales still waiting for their forever homes

October has been rechristened ‘Adoptober’ by RSPCA Cymru – a time to celebrate the wonder of rescue pets and focus on animals in ‘full to bursting’ rescue centres waiting to find their perfect match.

The RSPCA’s month-long rehoming campaign Adoptober aims to boost adoption rates.

The charity faces the biggest rehoming crisis in recent memory. Rescue centres and branches across England and Wales are “full to bursting”. This means more unwanted animals are coming into care than being adopted.

The charity said: “Sharing our lives and homes with pets can be so rewarding and fulfilling. Throughout this month, we want to celebrate all the many wonderful things that animals bring to our lives. We want to inspire those who are in a position to adopt a pet to open their homes to an animal in need. Giving them a new start would help reduce the pressure on the RSPCA centres and branches.”

There are also other ways you can help the RSPCA. Volunteering as a foster carer can provide invaluable assistance at our animal centres creating more spaces for the many animals in need.

Fortunes

The RSPCA’s Adoptober rehoming drive hopes to change their fortunes

Could you give a forgotten pet a forever home – like Sammy who is one of many rescue animals who has been looking for a home for more than 100 days?

At RSPCA Bryn-y-Maen, in Upper Colwyn Bay, rabbits Annie and Hallie have been waiting for more than 350 days, and border collie crossbreed Tiramisu has been waiting for 95 days.

While there are also many animals awaiting for their forever homes across the 11 independent RSPCA branches in Wales. One branch – RSPCA Llys Nini – has an animal centre in Penllergaer, Swansea, and hopes this Adoptober will be a chance for Billy to finally find his home after he has been waiting for a mighty 285 days!

It is hoped the fortunes of all long-stays in RSPCA Cymru’s care will soon change, as the RSPCA’s annual Adoptober October rehoming drive continues through the month of October. The special appeal urges animal lovers to adopt a pet from a rescue centre or RSPCA branch rather than buying from a breeder to help ease the spiralling rehoming crisis.

Rise

Earlier this month, the RSPCA revealed that the average length of time dogs, cats and rabbits are having to wait before someone adopts them – across England and Wales – has risen by almost one third (31%) over the past five years (from 31.7 days in 2019 to 41.4 days in 2023), according to new data from the RSPCA.

Consequently, many rehoming centres are bursting at the seams and unable to take in new animals – with many in costly emergency boarding centres while they wait for space.

As of 3 October this year, a shocking 118 dogs, cats and other animals at the RSPCA’s 14 national animal centres alone were recorded as having already waited 100 days or more without being adopted. And that doesn’t include the charity’s 135 independently run branches – who are also looking after numerous ‘long stay’ animals who are sadly being overlooked by potential adopters.

Karen Colman, who leads the RSPCA team finding places for rescued animals, said: “We are appealing to potential adopters to – where possible – consider rehoming pets which have spent a particularly long time waiting for their forever home at our centres.

“We have so many absolutely wonderful dogs, cats and rabbits who through absolutely no fault of their own are sitting at rescue centres waiting patiently for the next chapter of their lives to begin. That chapter cannot start without the public coming forward to offer them homes.

“As well as the lucky animals who tend to fly out of our centres into new homes, there are others who have more specific rehoming requirements because of the environments and conditions they were subjected to before being rescued.

“Very sadly, these are the animals we find most challenging to find new homes for.

“We are especially keen for those people with higher levels of pet-owning experience and patience to step forward and consider adopting one of our more ‘hard to rehome’ animals, because the situation has reached a crisis point.

“Spaces at our rehoming centres are like gold dust. The longer rescue animals remain unadopted, the longer others have to wait for a space at our rehoming centres.

“There’s a log-jam that prevents another newly rescued animal from getting a rehoming place. We currently have hundreds of animals in our care forced to wait in temporary and emergency boarding accommodation because pets already at our rehoming centres are not being adopted fast enough.

“Our rehoming centres are crying out for people who have the desire, dedication, time, facilities and willingness to step forward and offer to adopt our long stay animals. They can do this with the confidence that the RSPCA rehoming team will give them all the help, advice and support they need to make the animals transition from centre to home a positive one.”

The RSPCA has a clear policy that it will not put healthy, rehomeable animals to sleep and euthanasia is only carried out, on advice of a vet, to prevent further physical or mental suffering to an animal. The charity goes to great lengths to find the animals in its care loving homes, whether that takes weeks or months – but that means that animals are staying for longer and spaces are opening up less frequently.

Potential adopters can visit the RSPCA’s Find A Pet webpage to see all of the animals currently in the charity’s care who are looking for their perfect match. Supporters can also help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming by donating online or calling their donation line on 0300 123 8181.

Long-stay animals in Wales

Sammy, a Jack Russell terrier, is looking for his forever home after waiting patiently at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre for more than 120 days.

He is six years old and would prefer to be in an adult only household without cats and would like to be the only dog in the home.

“Sammy is a typical active Jack Russell terrier with a big personality,” said Hayley Moorey, Behaviour and Welfare Adviser.

“Sammy is a clever little man who loves to learn new things and take part in enrichment and other little brain games. He has made some great bonds with staff at the centre and so we know he will need multiple visits before going home to build trust and a relationship with his new family.

“He is a very active boy and would love a family that can keep up with his pace! We can’t wait for the day Sammy heads off to his own home!”

Sammy would love somewhere with a garden (he likes to bury his soft toys outside, it’s very cute to watch!).

Rabbits Annie and Hallie have been in RSPCA care at RSPCA Bryn-y-Maen Animal Centre in Colwyn Bay for more than 350 days without a single application. They are the longest stay animals in their small animal unit.

Animal Care Assistant Nicole Rowson said: “Annie and Hallie are an inseparable pair who have come on leaps and bounds since being with us. They are both very curious and playful!

“They could live indoors or outdoors provided they are given adequate space, hides and lots of toys and enrichment and could also live with children of primary school age.

“We can’t believe that they’ve been with us so long and without much interest. But we hope Adoptober will change that.

”Tiramisu originally came from a home where he was confined to one room with more than 10 other dogs. He has been in foster care, but is now back at RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre and has been searching for a home for 95 days.

His confidence in the world is growing greatly and he is looking for a family who are comfortable with his quirky personality, as he brings staff and the volunteers lots of laughs!

Billy is at RSPCA Llys Nini – one of the independent RSPCA branches in Wales – and is looking for a home after 285 days!

The three-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier thrives on human companionship and has an endless supply of love to give. He came into Llys Nini care via the RSPCA as his needs were not being met.

Billy’s ideal home is a quiet, rural setting where he can enjoy peaceful walks without the stress of encountering other dogs. He would thrive with an experienced owner who understands the breed’s needs and is committed to continuing his training and socialisation.

Prospective adopters can visit his profile on the Llys Nini website for more information and to find out more about rehoming Billy.

Visit here for more information on other animals available for adoption with the RSPCA.

