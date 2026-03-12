Adult community learning practitioner to be recognised in prestigious Tutor Awards

Ben Isaac-Evans

A tutor from Bridgend College is to be recognised at a Senedd awards ceremony in Cardiff on March 17.

“You are never too old, never too late and never too busy to learn.” That’s the rallying message that Adult Community Learning (ACL) Practitioner Christopher Roberts has for adults who may have doubts about returning to education.

Christopher, who has worked for Bridgend College as an ACL mathematics lecturer for 14 years, consistently drives innovation to transform the way he delivers classes to meet community needs and demands.

By developing partnerships with Bryntirion, Porthcawl and Pencoed Secondary Schools, he runs Maths for Parents’ classes, which benefit not only individuals but their families and communities, too.

Christopher is one of six tutors who will be recognised for their contribution to education at the Inspire! Tutor Awards 2026 ceremony, which will be held at the Senedd in Cardiff on March 17.

Tutors are honoured for their work across Higher Education, Further Education, workplace settings, Community Education and Welsh for Adults.

Co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with Welsh Government, the awards recognise outstanding tutors who go above and beyond to empower adult learners, transform lives and strengthen communities.

Christopher also supports progression by delivering entry level 1 and 2 Mathematics courses in partnership with Awen Cultural Trust B-Leaf, a work-based project for adults with additional learning needs.

Targeting adults in areas of most need, Christopher runs essential numeracy skills courses across three community partnership venues to improve employment prospects and financial independence, enhance community bonds and support wellbeing.

Passion

His engaging classes are so popular that he achieves an outstanding 95% attendance rate and a consistent qualifications completion rate exceeding 90%.

Due to his passion for adult community learning, he promotes the college’s full course range at outreach events at community hubs, supermarkets, schools, bus stations and shopping centres.

“Being an ACL tutor means making a positive and measurable impact on the skills, community bonds and wellbeing of the adults in my community,” said Christopher. “I try to play an important role in breaking down educational barriers that continue to hold back certain adults, families and communities.”

He has benefitted from adult community education himself, explaining: “From personal experience, taking up pottery has completely changed my life – it improved my wellbeing, helped me find a community and gave me skills.”

He was nominated for the Inspire! Tutor Awards 2026 by his manager at Bridgend College, Helen Davies who said: “Chris is an outstanding ACL practitioner whose achievements, innovative practice and deep commitment to lifelong learning have made a transformative impact on learners, families and communities across the Bridgend and beyond.

“His contribution to lifelong learning in Wales is significant. His work supports Welsh Government priorities around adult skills, numeracy, employability and family learning, while strengthening the culture of lifelong learning.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells said: “Congratulations to Christopher on winning this award. The Inspire! Tutor Awards are a chance to celebrate the fantastic tutors across Wales who are supporting adult learners to develop new skills.

“I have heard from many adult learners who have told me that returning to learning has improved their lives, and we know when one person learns the benefits extend throughout families and entire communities in ways that are truly life changing.

“It is important we recognise the amazing tutors like Christopher working across tertiary education who are making difference every day.”

Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute’s Director for Wales, said: “The Inspire! Tutor Awards celebrate the incredible dedication of educators across Wales who strive every day to support adult learners in every environment – from community settings and universities to FE colleges and the workplace.

“In honouring their achievements, we celebrate the entire adult learning sector, knowing that wherever learning happens, a passionate tutor has the power to change lives.”

The awards are supported by Colegau Cymru, Adult Learning Partnership Wales, Universities Wales, National Training Federation Wales and the National Centre for Learning Welsh.