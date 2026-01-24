Adventure tourism hub plan withdrawn after high court ruled approval unlawful

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for an adventure tourism hub, ruled by a high court judge to have been granted unlawfully following a legal challenge, have now been withdrawn.

Back in 2024, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee approved an application by Adventure Beyond Ltd for an outdoor adventure centre and associated works at The Old Bus Depot, Moylegrove.

The plan for the plot, originally used as a bus depot by the founder of the Richards Bros bus company, had been before multiple meetings of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee.

Concerns were raised about the scheme, including by local community council Nevern, and opponents feared that increased business for adventure firms would worsen the plight of birds and animals.

Following the approval, a high court challenge was brought by Wild Justice, who claimed the scheme would see nesting birds and breeding seals disturbed by ‘noisy’ coasteers.

But Jet Moore, of Adventure Beyond, insisted that the company had been ‘key’ in developing codes of conduct to ensure wildlife safety.

In September Hon Mr Justice Eyre ruled the National Park Authority’s decision was unlawful as a position statement and 2024 survey of breeding birds published by Natural Resources Wales had not been made available beforehand.

The judge also agreed that the management committee had not been properly informed about the impact of the development on the Aberath-Carreg Wylan SSSI, including the potential for activities to disturb the chough, for which the SSSI is designated.

On that basis the planning permission was quashed and the application would need to be re-determined if the development was to go ahead.

Ceibwr Bay forms part of the Cardigan Bay Special Area of Conservation (SAC), the Pembrokeshire Marine SAC, the West Wales Marine SAC and a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). It is home to nesting razorbill, guillemot, fulmar, herring gull, chough and kestrel.

Nearby sea caves are recognised pupping areas for grey seals, and otters frequent the bay.

Wild Justice argued that an adventure centre would increase potentially harmful recreational activity, such as coasteering and kayaking.

Disturbance

Giving his reaction, Mr Moore claimed objectors had ‘caused more disturbance [to nesting birds] than we ever have’.

At the October meeting of the national park’s development management committee, members heard resubmitted plans were expected.

However, the national park has now confirmed the resubmitted application was withdrawn by the applicant.

“As a result of this withdrawal, the Authority will take no further action on the application, and it will not proceed to determination. The case file will be updated accordingly, and the application will not be considered by the Development Management Committee.

“The applicant has indicated that they may choose to submit a new or alternative application for the site in the future, which would incorporate the existing building.

“Any such submission would be treated as a separate application and would be processed in the normal way. If a new application is received, relevant parties will be notified and given the opportunity to comment.”