Advocacy support at crisis levels in Wales says charity

Advocacy support is at crisis levels across Wales due to growing demand and shrinking support, says Age Cymru.

New research from the charity, released ahead of Advocacy Awareness Week (14-18 October), has revealed a worrying trend in Wales: the reduction of advocacy services at a time when the need for them is escalating.

The study, titled Advocacy Counts 9, highlights that the number of professional advocates and services across Wales has significantly decreased, despite the growing complexity of the challenges people are facing.

Complexity

Over the past 18 years, Age Cymru has been monitoring advocacy services that play a crucial role in supporting individuals to make informed decisions, engage with professionals, access their rights, and participate fully in their communities.

According to the charity’s latest findings, funding cuts since 2022 have been the primary cause of this decline, leaving a gap in essential services for those who need them most. While advocacy services are struggling with reduced capacity, the issues faced by the people they serve are becoming more complex.

Age Cymru’s 2024 survey, which gathered responses from over 1,300 people across Wales, found that nearly half of respondents identified the rising cost of living as a major challenge, with over half experiencing physical health issues.

These problems are often compounded by other factors such as limited access to transport, face-to-face banking, and home maintenance. The increasing range and severity of these challenges place additional pressure on already stretched advocacy services, resulting in waiting lists and a reduction in available hours for advocates.

Difficulties

The current funding crisis has also affected the workforce, with many advocacy organisations unable to offer pay increases that keep pace with inflation and as a result, some salaries have dropped to near minimum wage levels, contributing to high staff turnover and recruitment challenges.

With better-paying jobs available in retail and hospitality sectors, the role of an advocate, which requires professional qualifications, legal knowledge, and the ability to handle complex cases, is becoming increasingly difficult to fill.

The reduction in professional advocates is particularly concerning given the rising demand for their services. Advocacy not only helps people to navigate complex issues, but also ensures that those in crisis are not sidelined in decisions about their own lives.

Action

Age Cymru is calling for immediate action to address the growing crisis in advocacy services across Wales, warning that without sustained funding and support, more people in need could be left without a voice during some of the most challenging periods of their lives.

The charity stressed the importance of ensuring that everyone has access to the advocacy support they need to live independent, informed, and empowered lives, particularly as the complexity of people’s problems continues to grow.

If you or someone you know could benefit from advocacy support, or if you are interested in becoming a volunteer advocate, Age Cymru is encouraging people to reach out. Their advocacy services alongside further information about volunteering can be found here.

