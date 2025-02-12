Advocate for return of Elgin Marbles named new Greek President
A former Greek parliament speaker and a leading advocate for the return of the Elgin Marbles from the British Museum to Greece has been elected as the country’s new President.
Constantine Tassoulas, 65, was elected by legislators with 160 votes in the 300-member parliament in the fourth round of voting for the largely ceremonial post.
He takes over from Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the first woman to serve as Greece’s head of state, who was not nominated for a second five-year term.
“Supreme honour”
Speaking shortly after the vote results were formally announced, Mr Tassoulas said his election was “a supreme honour for me, but above all a precious responsibility”.
A lawyer by trade, Mr Tassoulas is also a member of the governing centre-right New Democracy party and served as culture minister a decade ago.
During this time, he helped reinvigorate Greece’s campaign to reclaim the 2,500-year-old Elgin Marbles, also known as the Parthenon sculptures.
During his tenure as culture minister, he hosted lawyer Amal Clooney in Athens, who lent her support to the country’s bid for the sculptures’ return. Mrs Clooney, the wife of actor George Clooney, helped raise international awareness of the campaign.
Labour “openness”
The sculptures were removed from the Acropolis in Athens by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 1800s and have since been kept in the British Museum.
The Greek government contends their removal was illegal and has long sought their return, seeking to reunite them with other Parthenon artefacts displayed in a museum in the Greek capital.
Greek officials believe the return of the sculptures is more likely now due to the Labour Government’s perceived openness to loan agreements.
Ongoing discussions on a potential arrangement would likely include an offer to facilitate rotating exhibitions of ancient Greek artifacts at the British Museum.
Oh noes, we might have to give the round glassy things we stole back….. wotcha mean they are not that type of marbles….
Good opportunities here to get good relationships and get some jobs going.
“we stole”?!! Do you mean ” the English stole”? How about returning the gold cape and other valuable artefacts that were stolen from Cymru too?
we as in UK. Lotta scope to right wrongs. It shouldn’t end with one artefact. Already items are being returned.
Excellent point.
we need someone to advocate for the return of the Mold cape!
^Parthenon Marbles, Nation.Cymru.
They don’t deserve to be named after a thief.
I have never—ever—met a Greek who doesn’t want the Parthenon Marbles back. And why would they? They obviously belong in Greece! So why is it suddenly news that someone who supports their return has become president? That’s been Greece’s official position for decades. Meanwhile, funnily enough, most people on these islands agree—a 2023 poll found that 64% support their return, with far fewer wanting them to stay put. Frank makes a solid point—the Welsh have had their treasures swiped, and we want them back too. And while we’re on the subject of stolen heritage, perhaps the Sorbonne can return Glyndŵr’s… Read more »