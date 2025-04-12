Afan Forest trails reopen ahead of Easter

After a challenging period of prolonged felling and storm recovery, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is preparing to reopen a popular trail at Afan Forest, just in time for Easter.

Rhyslyn is set to reopen on Friday 11 April, including newly reinstated mountain bike trail sections ZigZags, Stage 4 and Rookie Blue, as well as Gyfylchi and Penrhys walking trails.

Afan Forest has faced significant challenges. Prolonged tree felling to remove dead and diseased larch trees and the devastating impact of storms — particularly Storm Darragh — left many areas inaccessible, impacting tourism and the local businesses that rely on the forest’s vibrancy.

Contractors have worked tirelessly to clear storm-damaged areas, allowing much-loved trails such as Skyline and Blade at Glyncorrwg to reopen. However, some sections remain closed for everyone’s safety due to the severity of windblown trees and the risks these pose.

The redesigned Jetlag will open by Easter Bank Holiday Weekend. Unfortunately, opening of the boardwalk section of Goodwood is delayed due to the theft of materials from site this week.

Funding

Thanks to the support of Neath Port Talbot Council and funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, parts of the trail network have been redesigned and improved. This funding package totals £173,000, with £160,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the remainder from NRW.

These vital funds have enabled essential trail redesigns and upgrades to Jetlag, ZigZags, Stage 4 and Rookie Blue to enhance the rider experience and help attract more tourism to the area.

Additionally, key trail reinstatement work has been made possible by Welsh Government’s National Forest fund, supporting efforts to restore access to this treasured landscape including reinstating the boardwalk section on Goodwood trail, and enhancement of the walking trails from the Afan Valley Visitor Centre and Rhyslyn Car Park.

“Vital for the local economy”

Phil Morgan, Land Management Team Leader for southwest Wales at NRW, said: “It’s been incredibly positive to see so much activity to get Afan Forest back up and running after such a difficult period.

“Contractors, NRW officers have been working hard to clear windblown trees and reinstate and redesign trails.

“Afan Trail Volunteers group have contributed to the cause by helping with trail clearance and maintenance works to help get the trails back open.

“We wish to thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time. We understand the frustrations this has caused, and we hope that the high standard of the reinstatement work delivered, and the investment from the Shared Prosperity Fund and Welsh Government, will help reinvigorate Afan Forest as a visitor destination.”

Councillor Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said “We’re proud to support the restoration of Afan Forest and its much-loved trails, which are not only vital for the local economy but also provide a valuable space for wellbeing and recreation.

“This investment is a significant step towards bringing people back to the forest and showcasing the beauty and adventure the Afan Valley has to offer.

“We are extremely grateful to the volunteers and contractors who have worked tirelessly to restore the trails, and we look forward to welcoming visitors old and new this Easter and beyond.”

NRW say they will endeavour to continue with clearance of more trail sections impacted by recent storms.

