Affordable flats planned along tourist-mecca seafront

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to build affordable housing at a former seafront pub at a coastal hotspot have been published by developers ahead of the submission of a planning application.

The proposals which are currently out for public consultation could eventually see the creation of a block of 61 flats along with a new ground floor coffee shop at the former Four Winds Pub.

The vacant pub located between The Princess Margaret Way and Dalton Road has been closed since 2020, with the plans from the Neath-based Hale Group aiming to bring the site back into use as “much needed affordable housing”.

If approved the plan would include the demolition of the pub for the development of a new four-storey building with associated landscaping, vehicular access, drainage, car parking and ancillary works.

Once completed the facility would be made up of 52 one-bed, and nine two-bed apartments, alongside 34 residential parking spaces and two staff parking spaces.

The proposals said: “The former Four Winds Pub site is located in the centre of Aberavon seafront and has been vacant since January 2020.

“It is an important focal point and offers a great opportunity to prime the wider masterplan regeneration.

“Hale and Codi Group intend to redevelop this derelict site and have consulted upon previous options and received detailed feedback.

“The following proposal picks up from those consultations and pre application feedback and describes a high-quality scheme that will provide much needed affordable housing in a sustainable location, along with ground floor commercial to add vitality and active frontage to this key seafront site.”

They add that the new building would be provided as 100% affordable housing.

The public pre-application consultation will now be open for residents to give feedback until November 27, 2026, by contacting Simply Planning Ltd.

The scheme has been designed alongside a separate masterplan for the Aberavon seafront which is intended as a guide for regeneration in the popular beach-front area.

It could eventually include the creation of a new wellness garden, restaurant, skate park and play spaces as well as the development of the Naval Club as a destination restaurant and bar, with a new Dunes Park near Scarlet Avenue created using board-walks in the sands.