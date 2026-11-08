Affordable homes plans approved for vacant sheltered housing site

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to demolish a vacant sheltered housing complex in Rhyl and replace it with 23 affordable homes have been unanimously approved.

Denbighshire County Council’s planning committee backed the proposals today (Wednesday) for the former Maes Emlyn sheltered housing site, which has stood vacant and boarded up since 2021.

Wales and West Housing Association applied for permission to redevelop the council-owned site, which spans approximately 0.85 hectares and was previously occupied by 59 sheltered housing flats built in the 1970s.

The development will comprise six one-bedroom apartments, six two-bedroom houses, two two-bedroom bungalows, five three-bedroom houses, three four-bedroom houses, and one five-bedroom house.

The plans include predominantly two-storey properties, with solar panels, air source heat pumps, private gardens, and off-street parking.

Although planning officers recommended approval, Rhyl Town Council had objected to the development over concerns about increased traffic and congestion around Highfield Park.

Speaking at Wednesday’s planning committee meeting, Rhyl councillor Justine Evans said she supported the application but wanted to ensure residents’ concerns were represented.

She said: “I do support the application, but it would be remiss of me as a councillor not to represent the views and concerns that have been raised with me.

“I have lived in the area Maes Emlyn myself for 27 years and use Highfield Park on a daily basis. I therefore have considerable experience of how the area operates and how traffic moves through it and how things have changed over the years.”

Cllr Evans said the area had become busier since the former sheltered accommodation was in use, highlighting the increased activity at the local post office and the recent introduction of an in-post parcel locker.

She added that while the planning report referred to there being “no significant accidents to date” in the area, this did not reflect the full picture.

“In my 27 years living nearby and using Highfield Park every day, I’ve personally witnessed numerous near misses,” she said.

“Thankfully, these have not resulted in recorded accidents, but I believe nevertheless that they are worth mentioning when considering the safety of the area.”

Opportunity

Cllr Alan James proposed that the committee approve the application, saying the development presented an opportunity to bring the site back into use and provide affordable housing.

He said: “There have been complaints, I understand, from neighbours about the state of the site. So this is a good opportunity. It’s bringing affordable housing development back into our stock.

“My own view is it is a good proposal. I’m proposing, as is officers’ recommendation, that we grant this development.”

His proposal was seconded by Cllr Ellie Chard.

Cllr Barry Mellor described the development as a “win-win” for the town.

The committee subsequently voted unanimously in favour of granting planning permission.