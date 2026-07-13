Affordable housing plan branded ‘ghetto’ returns with fewer homes

A housing development branded a ‘ghetto’ by Flintshire councillors has been re-submitted for a third time.

Flintshire County Council’s Planning Committee will consider an application by Castle Green Homes to build 109 homes on the former Quarry Farm site in Oakenholt on Wednesday, July 15.

The 100% affordable housing scheme near Flint was branded a ‘ghetto’ by Cllr Carol Ellis when it was first proposed last year with 121 properties off Leadbrook Drive.

Those plans contravened the guidelines regarding density of homes – which is 30 properties per hectare – by proposing 43 properties per hectare.

“I’m all for affordable housing but I like to see affordable housing mixed with general housing,” she said. “To me – and apologies if I offend anyone – that looks like a ghetto. I don’t like to think of people squashed in. There’s no space around those properties.”

The plans were resubmitted in December with 117 proposed homes but the application has been further amended with 109 now on the table.

These plans would still be above density guidelines – at 36 homes per hectare – but it is a significant reduction.

The site is not currently allocated as development land within the Local Development Plan – but being completely affordable the development has an exemption that allows councillors to approve the scheme.

Residents opposed to the plans have continued to express concerns about housing density, flood risk and the lack of capacity in local services such as GPs and dentists.

But after negotiations with Castle Green over the scale of the development, Flintshire’s planning officers have once more recommended approval.

If approved, the scheme would be managed by a registered social landlord – although their identity has not yet been made public.