Affordable housing plans approved

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

Plans for 22 houses, bungalows and flats in a built-up area of Swansea have been given the go-ahead.

The council’s planning committee approved the application for land at Ravenhill at a meeting on August 6. A planning officer said the sloping site between Heol Dynys and Courtlands Way was currently fenced-off and “largely overgrown scrub”.

The energy-efficient affordable homes will consist of 12 two and three-bedroom houses, eight one-bed flats in two blocks, and two two-bed bungalows where the land is at its highest.

The council will build the properties having given people a chance to have their say at both a pre-planning application and post-application stage.

No objections

The report before the committee said no-one objected to the planning application, and the planning officer said the scheme would “not result in any unreasonable harm” to neighbouring properties.

The scheme will include a play area, 36 parking spaces, and access will be via Courtlands Way.

Cllr Mair Baker said residents in her Penderry ward were “quite happy” that the homes would be built and that rubbish had been dumped on the land in question. The committee’s decision in favour of approval was unanimous.

Speaking in January this year about the Ravenhill proposals, Cllr Andrea Lewis, cabinet member for service transformation, said: “We’ve previously made a commitment to increase the number of council homes in Swansea so we can reduce waiting times for people seeking to be housed in communities across the city.

“This latest scheme will assist us in our plans to provide housing for everyone and to introduce new and modern homes that feature modern energy-saving technology within them.”

