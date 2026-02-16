Affordable housing plans at former sports club to go ahead

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter

Plans to build an affordable housing development on land at a former Welsh sports club are set to go ahead.

Cardiff Council has approved plans to demolish the former Fairwater Social & Athletic Club and build a 14-home affordable housing development.

During the planning committee meeting, Cllr Sean Driscoll said: “It is disappointing the club has failed.”

However, he added that the scheme would allow for “much needed homes.”

Cllr Michael Michael said it was an “excellent site for housing” and an “excellent, excellent application”.

The application, lodged by Cardiff Council (Housing & Neighbourhood Regeneration), reads: “The new development will deliver attractive, energy efficient council homes designed to make the most of every usable space creating light, spacious rooms, with the potential to adapt to new circumstances.”

It continues: “In particular, the development will include a bungalow designed as supported accommodation for persons with learning disabilities.”

A variety of family houses are proposed on the site.

While it is proposed for “solely residential use”, the existing community is set to benefit from “improved pedestrian connections” across the site which will provide “safer and more convenient” routes between their homes and schools, green spaces and public transport.

According to the application, improving these connections is a “priority” for the project.

Planning documents read: “A range of house types and sizes are proposed to meet the needs of the local community, comprising a mixture of 2-storey semi-detached and terraced family housing. 2.5 storey units have been introduced facing the park, increasing the unit sizes and height along this edge. “

Each house will have a designated parking space, which would “generally” be in communal parking spaces or in front of the properties on shared private drives.

Bin collection points are provided on both shared and private drives “for certain plots” and are located as “conveniently as possible for residents and refuse collection.”

The design of the estate aims to reflect “an inclusive approach to access, providing equal access for all users including those with impaired mobility.”

The application reads: “All homes are of a sufficient size to allow future flexibility, to meet the changing needs of the occupants and future households across the lifetimes of the residents.”