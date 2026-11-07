Affordable housing scheme approved despite concerns over war memorial

Alec Doyle Local Democracy Reporter

A vacant former church site overlooking a city-centre war memorial is to be turned into a block of 27 apartments.

Approval for the affordable housing scheme on the Ebeneser Chapel site on Chester Road was granted by Wrexham County Borough Council’s Planning Committee despite concerns over the project’s scale and the visual impact on the city’s Grade II-listed Cenotaph.

The applicant – social landlord Wales and West Housing – had already secured permission for 23 flats on the site in 2017 ahead of the demolition of the chapel,

That permission was extended in 2024. Now Wales and West have brought it back to planning seeking permission for a larger development of 27 one-bedroom apartments from the local authority.

The proposals included parking space for nine cars – including two disabled parking spaces – and internal cycle storage. The original development included 23 car parking spaces thanks to an undercroft car park beneath the proposed building.

Bangor-is-y-Coed Cllr Robert Ian Williams raised concerns about the scale of the building and its design – especially so close to the city’s main war memorial.

“I’m concerned about the space on the site and the aesthetics of this development with our war memorial behind it,” he said.

“The former chapel had a large car park and its roof did not deflect attention from the war memorial. I really do feel it’s too big a development for that site.

“There seems to be a tendency in recent planning applications to cram as many people on a site as they (developers) want.

“Plus I think it will denigrate the aesthetics of the beautiful Victorian and Edwardian houses which precede that space.”

His concerns regarding the war memorial were echoed by Stansty Cllr David I Bithell – who questioned whether those attending remembrance services this Sunday would welcome such a large development so close to it.

“Nothing is mentioned about the Grade II-listed Cenotaph,” he said. “Unveiled in 1924 it moved to this site in 1959 and is dedicated to those who gave their lives in two World Wars.

“This could have a major, devastating impact on that Cenotaph, having a four-storey building there. We have to protect these monuments for future generations.

“Were CADW – the Welsh Government’s historic environment service – ever contacted about this?”

Mr Phillips said he could not comment on the original application but admitted CADW had not been consulted on the latest plans.

Coedpoeth Cllr Anthony Wedlake defended the building, arguing that the existing trees would shield the war memorial and that current metal fencing was a greater eyesore.

“I don’t wish to appear disrespectful in any way to what, in my view, is one of the most important sites in Wrexham,” he said.

“But there is a significant mature tree line and there is very little we would see of this building from the Cenotaph.

“For me the biggest insult is the tinny-looking fence that is nowhere near as good as a proper, professionals development.”

Committee members were also concerned about the lack of parking provision in the latest application.

Overton and Maelor South Cllr John McCusker asked: “Will there be contracts available for residents to use the neighbouring car parks?

“There are only nine spaces for 27 apartments – which are not allocated to specific properties – so a lot of cars may not get a space.”

Head of Service for Planning Development Management Matthew Phillips said evidence based on the location and nature of the development indicated that the majority of residents living on the site would not have access to a car.

“It’s a well-suited development for lower-income groups and households that are unlikely to have vehicles,” he said.

Permission was granted by majority.