Affordable housing scheme in seaside town refused

Controversial plans to build 30 affordable homes on a car park in a seaside town, have been refused, with one councillor warning it would be used for “people with huge problems” from “away” rather than locals.

Housing association Barcud is seeking permission from Ceredigion County Council for a £7.5m 100 per cent affordable scheme at Central Car Park, Towyn Road, New Quay, following an earlier pre-application consultation.

It is estimated the 30 homes would lead to up to an extra 98 permanent residents in the Ceredigion town with the highest number of second homes, 26 per cent of all properties being either second homes or holiday residences.

Commercial enterprise

The site currently operates as a pay and display car park, owned and managed by Barcud as a commercial enterprise, which it says it could cease at any time.

The proposal, for a mix of affordable homes sizes, includes keeping 91 of the current 209 parking spaces at the site for public use, which council officers, repeatedly recommending approval, say could be secured “in perpetuity” if the scheme was approved.

Objectors, including the town council, have said the loss of parking would impact local businesses in a town heavily reliant on tourism, with questions about the need for some of the affordable housing types.

Claims have previously been made by objectors on the council’s own planning portal that the scheme could lead to an increase in antisocial behaviour, and even that families would “be coming from Birmingham” if it was granted.

Economic objections

New Quay Traders Association has raised strong economic objections, creating on online change.org petition against the scheme, Save New Quay car park – Protect our future, which attracted some 2,500 signatures.

It said: “The car park is central to our local economy and taking away this space will lead to a significant decrease in visitors and tourists. It’s a simple equation – less parking equals less visitors.

“Less visitors will impact our economy and cause job losses. Not only will this impact economic growth but also cause local congestion and less spaces for local residents.”

The scheme, recommended for approval at the May meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, had previously been deferred from the February and March meetings, to attend site meetings and for further information.

Officer report

An officer report says claims by opponents to the scheme that the loss of parking is being “disregarded” and “dismissed” is refuted by the authority, with Barcud saying alternative parking is available in the town, including 169 spaces at Lewis Terrace alone, from an operator “who does not currently open all year due to a stated lack of demand”.

The report also disputed claims about the potential economic impact, accepting the loss of parking spaces would have an impact but contesting an extra 98 permanent residents would bring its own benefits.

It says there is a housing need, with a local letting policy, in New Quay alone of one-bed units (proposed: 10 flats) of 29, two-bed units (proposed: six flats + 10 houses) 22, three-bed units (proposed: four houses) – six.

At the May committee, local member Cllr Matthew Vaux said the development would have a detrimental economic impact on the seaside town, with the loss of parking spaces.

Citing a report commissioned by objectors to the scheme, he said there were many flaws in the proposed plans, especially around parking issues.

On the economic impact, he said: “Already in New Quay we’ve lost our local butcher, and lost our post office and convenience store; the town relies heavily on tourism to keep it propped up, this all plays a part in the economy, it’s necessary.”

Economic assessment

Planning officer Sarah Groves-Phillips said planners couldn’t require an economic assessment on a housing application, adding the butcher and post office shutting could be due to not enough people living in the town year-round.

Cllr Marc Davies said there “was no doubt social housing is needed in Ceredigion,” but added: “The important thing is where we build those houses,” with “no doubt” the loss of parking would affect the economy of the town.

“We have to listen to the local people, not just one or two, there’s been lots who voiced an opinion; local people in New Quay are totally against this application, I haven’t seen any business in New Quay that favours this application.”

He went on to say the social housing would not benefit local people: “Social housing is needed but who’s going to have the opportunity to live there?” adding: “It’s people who have huge problems, people from outside the county that have social housing; it will be people from away that live in New Quay, most probably.”

Cllr Gareth Lloyd said: “In any other area we would welcome them, and it would be good news. No doubt there’s a need for social housing, the problem is where the houses are going to be placed.”

He suggested a compromise scheme of some 15 houses along with more parking spaces would gain greater support, with the current scheme possibly affecting the economy to an extent people from the town were forced to leave to seek work.

“It’s bringing people into the town under a cloud, I can’t support it,” he concluded.

The fears of people from ‘away’ occupying the social housing was disputed by officers, pointing out there was both a local lettings policy and a local need for the housing.

Head of planning for Ceredigion Russell Hughes-Pickering said members had a difficult decision, with the site designated for housing and parking.

He pointed out a previously refused larger scheme for open market housing at the site had only generated a small number of objections.

He said there was a risk of potential Welsh Government call-ins or judicial reviews or appeals from both sides on the current application.

The application, recommended for approval, was refused by eight votes to five.

In giving their reasons for going against officer recommendations, members stressed they had “nothing against social housing” raising concerns including potential economic impact on local businesses, design, and highways impact.

Responding to the refusal, Barcud said: “Barcud awaits the formal decision notice from the local planning authority setting out the grounds for refusal and following receipt, will assess the options for the site.”

