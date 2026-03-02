Age Alliance Wales launches new manifesto ahead of the Senedd election

Age Alliance Wales have unveiled their manifesto ahead of the 2026 Senedd election, urging the next Welsh Government to take bold, coordinated steps to ensure older people in Wales can age safely, positively and with dignity.

The manifesto outlines key priorities to create an inclusive, age-friendly Wales, focusing on tackling ageism, improving access to health and social care, strengthening communities and ensuring the financial wellbeing of older people.

Wales is one of the UK’s fastest ageing nations, with more than a quarter of the population set to be aged 65 or over by 2030.

Whilst longer lives are something to celebrate, Age Alliance Wales warns that growing inequalities, chronic service pressures and systemic ageism pose significant risks to wellbeing, independence and safety.

The manifesto highlights the need for a national, coordinated approach to tackling ageism across public services. This includes establishing a dedicated ministerial lead, mandatory training for professionals and national awareness campaigns to increase understanding of ageism and the abuse of older people.

“Too often, older people are not treated with the same urgency or empathy as others,” the document states. “Harmful assumptions about ageing continue to shape access, treatment and outcomes across health, care and community life.”

Age Alliance Wales has called on the next Welsh Government to commit to five core action areas: challenge ageism and protect rights; strengthen communities and participation; ensure accessible health and social care; secure financial wellbeing and advice; and deliver sustainable funding and accountability.

The manifesto emphasises that positive ageing is not simply about living longer, but about ensuring people retain independence, choice, connection and wellbeing.

It warns that inconsistent service access, long waits for essential treatments and gaps in mental health support leave many older adults vulnerable to loneliness, declining health and avoidable harm.

Issues such as poverty, inadequate housing, inaccessible transport and rushed hospital discharge processes are highlighted as major barriers to safe and dignified ageing.

The document also stresses the growing importance of unpaid carers and the need for strong safeguarding frameworks across all services.

Victoria Lloyd, Chair of Age Alliance Wales: “This manifesto sets out clear, achievable actions to ensure every older person in Wales can live safely, positively and with dignity.

“We urge all political parties to prioritise ageing in their programmes for government. With the right leadership and investment, we can build an age friendly Wales where older people’s rights are protected and their contributions fully recognised.”

You can find Age Alliance Wales’ full manifesto on their website. There is also a YouTube video available highlighting the key aspects of the manifesto.