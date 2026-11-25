Eleanor Barlow, Press Association

Agencies missed opportunities to protect a two-year-old who was murdered by his grandparents, according to a report which found the toddler’s voice was “not heard”.

North Wales Safeguarding Board apologised “unreservedly” after a review into the death of Ethan Ives-Griffiths found attempts by his father to raise concerns were not acted on, and historical information about the family was not taken into account.

Ethan was dangerously dehydrated and severely underweight, with 40 visible bruises or marks, when he collapsed with a catastrophic head injury at his grandparents’ home in Flintshire, North Wales, on the evening of August 14 2021.

His grandparents – Michael Ives, 49, and Kerry Ives, 47 – were given life sentences last year after being convicted of his murder. His mother Shannon Ives, 29, was jailed for 12 years for causing or allowing his death and child cruelty.

Co-chair of the safeguarding board Nicola Stubbins said the child practice review, published on Wednesday, made for “difficult reading”.

She said: “We apologise unreservedly that those multi-agency systems did not protect Ethan as they should have.

“We owe it to Ethan to ensure that the vital lessons from this case lead to lasting changes in our professional practice.”

The report found there had been 36 referrals and concerns raised about Ethan or his immediate family since 2016, including reports of significant domestic violence, issues of homelessness and parental substance abuse – but a high proportion of them were closed with no further action after non-engagement by the family.

It found the family were well known to health and education services, Flintshire County Council children’s services and North Wales Police, but said the ability of agencies to monitor Ethan’s care was “significantly diminished” by staffing issues, a high volume of referrals, lack of adherence to procedures, access to information and the family’s determination to deny agencies access to Ethan.

Ethan, his mother and his other siblings left the home they shared with his father Will Griffiths on June 9 2021 due to domestic violence.

According to the report, the family’s social worker was told by a senior practitioner not to do anything which could be considered as placing children in the care of the local authority.

Instead, the school provided money for a taxi fare to take Shannon Ives and her children to her sister’s home where staff thought Ethan would be safe, unaware it would be the first step in his demise, the report said.

It said: “The impact of this knowledge continues to be felt by these staff, who have noted the lack of support they have felt from their respective agencies since this time.”

The review identified a missed opportunity to move the family to a place of safety and said “workforce challenges” within the children’s service impacted its ability to protect Ethan.

According to the report, police in attendance on June 9 noted that Ethan’s father was “begging” the social worker not to take him to his grandparents, but there was no record that was shared with the children’s service.

Mr Griffiths told reviewers he had contacted Flintshire County Council to express concerns about Ethan’s mother and her parents, but “no one listened”.

The review found there was very little information about Ethan throughout files, reports and discussions – and in a police safeguarding referral about the incident on June 9 there was no mention of him, despite him being present.

The report said: “From the information shared it is safe to say that (Ethan’s) voice was not heard.”

Later in June 2021, Ethan moved in with his grandparents in Garden City, Deeside, although Flintshire County Council children’s services were unaware of that at the time.

The toddler and his siblings were placed on the child protection register on July 6, meaning they should have been seen at least every 10 days.

But, according to the report, the children were on the register for 12 working days without being seen and had not been seen for a total of 42 days.

When Shannon Ives informed children’s services on July 7 that Ethan was living with his grandparents there was no record of any checks being made about his welfare and his address was not changed on the IT system, the review found.

Ethan was last seen by a social worker, who was newly allocated to the case, on July 22 2021.

There were several further attempts to see him by the social worker and health visitor, but access to the house was denied each time as his grandparents and mother concealed the fact he was seriously unwell following physical attacks, the report said.

The review found there was a missed opportunity to escalate the fact that agencies could not see Ethan.

It said: “With hindsight we now know that consideration could have been given to taking steps to insist on seeing the children.”

The report set out 16 recommendations and identified areas of learning related to background knowledge, professional curiosity, safeguarding procedures, children’s services and IT systems.

A Flintshire County Council spokesman said: “While the responsibility for Ethan’s murder lies solely with the people convicted of that crime, as a council, we deeply regret that opportunities to do more were missed and that he did not receive the level of protection he deserved.

“We recognise that our services were part of the safeguarding response and accept our responsibility for the shortcomings identified by the review. We are deeply sorry for the areas where we failed Ethan.”

Chief Superintendent Sian Beck, of North Wales Police, said: “We recognise there were areas where North Wales Police could have improved its response, and we apologise to Ethan’s father, and his family, for this.”

Timeline of events

The Press Association looks back at the events that led up to his death.

April 27 2019 – Ethan Ives-Griffiths is born to his mother Shannon Ives.

June 9 2021 – Police are called to the home of Shannon Ives in Mold, where her partner Will Griffiths is arrested for controlling and coercive behaviour. The social worker is advised not to do anything which might be considered as placing Ethan and his siblings in the care of the local authority. Shannon Ives is given the taxi fare to take the children to her sister’s.

June 24 2021 – Ethan moves into the home of his grandparents, Michael and Kerry Ives, in Kingsley Road, Garden City, while his mother continues to live with her sister.

July 6 2021 – Ethan’s name is added to the child protection register. This should mean he is seen by someone from children’s services at least every 10 working days, but he is not seen until July 22.

July 16 2021 – Shannon Ives moves into the home on Kingsley Road with Ethan and her parents.

July 22 2021 – Social worker Michael Cornish attends the home of Shannon Ives’s sister for a visit but is told she has moved. He then attends the Kingsley Road home, where he sees Ethan and speaks to Shannon. He tells her Ethan is on the child protection register and there is a requirement for him to be seen every 10 days.

August 4 2021 – CCTV footage from the back garden shows Ethan on a trampoline. He is seen being carried by his grandfather, Michael Ives, by the top of his arm. Expert medical witnesses said Ethan appeared to have already sustained some brain injury at the time, based on the way he appeared in the footage.

August 5 2021 – Mr Cornish contacts Shannon Ives to arrange a visit. They have a conversation about the family needing to isolate due to Covid. Just after 3pm, he attends the house but has a doorstep visit and is told Ethan is having a nap.

August 9 2021 – A core group meeting is due to be held, involving social services professionals and Shannon Ives. Shannon Ives does not attend. She messages Mr Cornish to say she is not feeling well, but later accepts that was not true.

August 12 2021 – Ethan is seen on CCTV leaving the house for the first time since August 4. Footage shows him being carried by his arm by Michael Ives into the car. Ives appears to hit out twice with his arm once the toddler is in his car seat. Health visitor Ellie Jones and Mr Cornish attempt to visit the home, but there is no answer at the door.

August 13 2021 – According to what the Ives family will later tell police, Ethan collapses on this day, but no medical attention is sought. A planned visit with the health visitor is cancelled by Shannon Ives. Footage shows Ethan is taken to Tesco by his grandparents. Mr Cornish tries to phone Shannon Ives, but there is no response.

August 14 2021 – 9.02pm – Shannon Ives is on the phone when her mother shouts for her to come downstairs because Ethan has collapsed. Michael and Kerry Ives were in the living room with their grandson when this happened, but both tell police nothing had happened to cause him to faint.

9.20pm – Kerry Ives rings 999 and paramedics are called to the address and take the toddler to hospital.

August 16 2021 – Ethan is pronounced dead at 6pm in Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.