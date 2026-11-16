AI-assisted emails to council adding to ‘volume and complexity’ of staff workload

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

More people are relying on AI to help them communicate with a council, in a trend which threatens to add to staff workloads and cloud important issues.

A “wave” of AI-assisted comments and complaints to Newport City Council is “only growing” and presents a wider challenge to the public sector, the council’s leader has said.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni told a scrutiny committee there was a recent 90% increase in ‘valid’ complaints considered to be AI assisted, and a 77% increase in ‘non-valid’ complaints where AI was believed to have been used.

There is a recognition among councillors that AI tools such as large language model-based chatbots can help people “articulate” issues, but they can present problems.

One risk with common AI tools is the potential for so-called ‘hallucinations’, when the text they produce contains factual errors, and omits or creates details not included in the user’s original input.

Another element of these models is to produce long, detailed responses to even the most simple of queries.

Cllr Matthew Pimm told committee colleagues that some AI-generated emails he receives end up losing the crux of the matter within the wider text.

Cllr Batrouni warned the council could end up being “overwhelmed” by the increasing use of AI tools, and “will have to be ahead of the curve”.

He said AI tools offered great potential to the council, especially for dealing with simpler customer contact enquiries, which could then free up staff to deal with more complex matters, such as social services cases.

But at a subsequent cabinet meeting, he told colleagues he wanted to avoid a situation where the council was using AI to respond to AI-generated enquiries.

Cllr Yvonne Forsey said the growing use of AI could create “significant challenges”, because communications could be produced “quickly and in large volumes”.

Dealing with a mountain of AI-generated content could “divert time and resources” from “genuine concerns and delivering services”, she warned.

Cllr Batrouni said the potential risks represented a “public service problem”.

“It increases the volume and complexity of the stuff that comes in,” he said. “There needs to be a public service discussion… about how we address this. I think this is the start of the wave.”