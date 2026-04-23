AI data centre plan rejected amid fears over ‘harm’ to residents and environment

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to convert an abandoned former chemical plant on the Anglesey coast into an AI data centre have been rejected.

A planning application to develop the former Octel site at Amlwch has been rejected by Anglesey County Council.

The planning authority felt the scheme had “not demonstrated that it would not harm the landscape, special designated sites, ecology, Welsh Water apparatus as well as the amenity of adjacent residents”.

The Octel works had a long industrial history on the island and was previously used to produce bromine from seawater used as an addition in petrol engines.

The 61-acre site has lain empty since closure in 2004 and applicant Carbon 3.Ai Ltd had hoped it could have had a new lease of life and create jobs.

The proposal had stated that it had been “a major step” in Carbon3.AI’s national programme to “establish a distributed network of secure, sovereign and energy-efficient data-processing facilities across the UK”.

The site and wider area is given tax site status as part of the Anglesey Freeport which means any businesses that set up there can benefit from various tax breaks.

In the proposal, a letter from Egniol Consulting Ltd had stated that Carbon3. AI was seeking consent to re-purpose the existing structures as a “modern, energy-efficient AI centre, delivering a high-capacity, secure and low-carbon AI computing facility”.

It said the proposed AI centre represented “a high-value, B-class (industrial or business activities) compatible employment use and will make productive reuse of a large, under-utilised brownfield site within Amlwch Port”.

A summary of the proposal also describes a “high-quality” AI Centre containing modular data-hall floorspace and technical plant which would include “secure, low-impact digital infrastructure facility with very low operational traffic”.

It added that Amlwch Port presented “a unique and highly suitable location for this form of development”.

However a planning decision notice dated April, 20, 2026, stated: “Insufficient information has been submitted to demonstrate that the proposal will not harm the landscape, special designated sites, ecology, Welsh Water apparatus as well as the amenity of adjacent nearby residential properties.”

The proposal was also said to “conflict” with various policies and technical advice, and was refused.