AI drone company acquires West Wales Airport

A company that develops and operate drones has announced the acquisition of West Wales Airport (WWA) in Aberporth.

TEKEVER uses AI to detect and predict threats across large and inaccessible areas and operates in fields including defence (including in Ukraine), environmental conservation, humanitarian relief, oil & gas industry (monitoring critical infrastructure).

Headquartered in Lisbon, the company is expanding into the UK, France and Ukraine.

TEKEVER has operated at West Wales Airport since 2023, testing and evaluating advanced unmanned systems for both domestic and international customers.

Development

The site was previously RAF Aberporth, a former Royal Air Force satellite station which used by the RAF Army Cooperation Command. During the 1960s Aberporth was also the HQ of the RAE Ranges Division.

In 2008, the airport underwent major improvements which extended the length of the runway from 945 to 1,257 m (3,100 to 4,124 ft).

The airport’s facilities have also supported test flights for customers including the UK Home Office and Royal Navy.

The acquisition is described by the company as a milestone in its £400m development programme for the UK, known as OVERMATCH, aimed at delivering competitive advantage through the development of autonomous, AI-driven technology for UK and NATO armed forces.

TEKEVER plans to expand the airport into a national hub for the testing and evaluation of unmanned systems, and will make the site accessible to UK government stakeholders, allied partners and industry collaborators

Central

Ricardo Mendes, CEO of TEKEVER, commented: “West Wales has long been central to our UK operations and global growth – allowing us to become part of thriving community, and have access to a fantastic infrastructure and amazing people.

“As defence spending rises and geopolitical threats grow, the demand for AI-driven autonomous systems is only increasing. Acquiring West Wales Airport strengthens our ability to meet that demand while advancing our OVERMATCH programme.

“This is just the beginning – we’re accelerating our investments and pushing forward at pace.”

Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, added: “TEKEVER is one of Europe’s leading and fastest growing companies in the unmanned aerial systems sector.

“Its acquisition of West Wales Airport in Ceredigion supports its ambitious expansion plans in the UK and will deliver significant benefits for the national defence ecosystem and regional economy of mid and west Wales alike.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

