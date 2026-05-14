AI expert to address National Centre for Learning Welsh conference

Nation Cymru staff

The international AI expert, Llion Jones, co-founder of a successful Japanese AI company, will address the Learn Welsh sector at the annual conference of the National Centre for Learning Welsh this month.

Tutors and staff from across Wales will come together for the conference in Llandrindod Wells on 22 May to attend workshops, and hear from Llion about the latest AI developments and the potential to support language learning.

Llion was brought up in Bangor and Abergynolwyn, Gwynedd, and graduated in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence from the University of Birmingham. He worked for Google for 10 years, helping to develop the technology underpinning many modern AI systems, including chatbots.

Llion is now Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Sakana AI in Tokyo, which develops new AI models inspired by nature to create more efficient systems for businesses.

The National Centre is already making use of AI technology to create resources to help individuals identify their Welsh language levels, and is currently developing a new resource to help employers set the Welsh language levels required for different roles.

The Centre is also developing an app which will provide vocabulary exercises, and ‘Nodi’, an app to record learners’ use of Welsh, and their confidence to use the language. This will complement data already collated by the Centre and help strengthen understanding of patterns in Welsh language use.

Llion Jones said: “Recent developments in AI have opened up exciting new possibilities for language learning. I am looking forward to discussing how this technology can support learners and tutors, and to hearing about the important work being done to expand the use of the Welsh language.”

Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh, said: “We are very pleased that Llion, a renowned expert in the field of AI, is addressing our national conference. As technology develops rapidly, it is important the Centre continues to find new ways to help people learn, use and enjoy their Welsh. I am sure Llion will inspire us, and we look forward to welcoming him.”