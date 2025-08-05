AI kiln packing to lower emissions

Welsh mathematicians are using AI to help the ceramics industry pack more objects into a kiln to lower their carbon footprint.

A new collaboration between Aberystwyth University and Parkinson-Spencer Refractories (PSR) in West Yorkshire will see the development of tools which use machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to ensure a kiln is packed as densely and as efficiently as possible.

A family business established more than 200 years ago, PSR manufactures ceramic products of various shapes and sizes for the glass industry, which need firing in large energy-intensive kilns.

Currently, the average volume used per kiln firing at PSR’s factory is as little as 9%, due to the irregularity of the products being fired and the complex loading techniques. This limits the company’s manufacturing capacity and results in high energy costs and carbon emissions per tonne of product produced.

Any improvement in how kilns are packed during a single firing session would increase production capacity and energy efficiency, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Knowledge Transfer Partnership

To help find a solution, PSR has worked with Aberystwyth University on a successful application for a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) funded by Innovate UK and the Welsh Government.

A KTP Associate with a PhD and expertise in computational problem-solving has now been appointed. Dr Odin Moron-Garcia took up his role in May 2025, working mainly at PSR’s factory in Halifax as well as collaborating with the research team at Aberystwyth.

The research team is led by Dr Adil Mughal from the Department of Mathematics at Aberystwyth University. He said: “This project plays a pivotal role in the exchange of expert knowledge and the bridging of the gap between academic research and industrial application.

“Creating innovative, customized algorithms to optimize the dense packing of complex-shaped objects will lead to a significant reduction in the ceramic industry’s carbon footprint, driving critical environmental benefits. These advancements will not only be a technical improvement to the manufacturing process but also a vital step towards sustainability in the industry.”

‘Transformative’

Simon Parkinson, the Managing Director of PSR, said: “We are delighted to be working with Aberystwyth University on this exciting and potentially transformative project. We hope it will lead to us being able to produce refractories in a more energy efficient manner, supporting our drive towards becoming a more sustainable business.”

Helena O’Sullivan, Business Development Officer at Aberystwyth University’s Department of Research, Business and Innovation, said: “Knowledge Transfer Partnerships are a brilliant way of connecting us as a university with industry. They allow business to gain access to cutting-edge academic expertise they may not have in-house, helping them to solve innovation challenges, develop new products or ideas and become more competitive. At the same time, academics are given the opportunity to apply their knowledge to important business problems, drive innovation and make a positive difference to the economy.”

Companies interested in finding out more about how a KTP could benefit their business can contact Helena O’Sullivan at [email protected]

