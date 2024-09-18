AI voice cloning scam warning issued by bank

In the survey, one in 12 (8%) people said they would send whatever money was requested, even if they thought the call seemed strange.The survey also indicated that nearly three in 10 (28%) people believe they have potentially been targeted by an AI voice cloning scam in the past year, according to the Mortar Research study among more than 3,000 people across the UK in August.Starling Bank suggested that some people could consider agreeing a “safe phrase” with close friends and family members to help them verify the caller is genuine.

However, there could be a chance that safe words are compromised. The Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign urges people to pause and take time to think if it could be a scam.

People with doubts could call a trusted friend or family member to “sense check” a request or they could call 159 to speak directly to their bank.

Many banks can be reached this way, including Bank of Scotland, Barclays, Co-operative Bank, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, Metro Bank, Monzo, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, Starling Bank, Tide, TSB and Ulster Bank.

If someone believes they may have been scammed, they should contact their bank or payment provider immediately, as well as the police.

Lisa Grahame, chief information security officer at Starling Bank, said: “People regularly post content online which has recordings of their voice, without ever imagining it’s making them more vulnerable to fraudsters.

“Scammers only need three seconds of audio to clone your voice, but it would only take a few minutes with your family and friends to create a safe phrase to thwart them. So it’s more important than ever for people to be aware of these types of scams being perpetuated by fraudsters, and how to protect themselves and their loved ones from falling victim.”

She added: “Simply having a safe phrase in place with trusted friends and family – which you never share digitally – is a quick and easy way to ensure you can verify who is on the other end of the phone.”

Lord Sir David Hanson, Minister of State at the Home Office with Responsibility for Fraud, said: “AI presents incredible opportunities for industry, society and governments, but we must stay alert to the dangers, including AI-enabled fraud.

“As part of our commitment to working with industry and other partners, we are delighted to support initiatives such as this through the Stop! Think Fraud campaign and provide the public with practical advice about how to stay protected from this appalling crime.”

Actor James Nesbitt, who is taking part in Starling Bank’s campaign said: “I have children myself, and the thought of them being scammed in this way is really scary. I’ll definitely be setting up a safe phrase with my own family and friends.”