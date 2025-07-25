Air cadet leader jailed for sexually abusing boys

A man who sexually abused two boys whilst working in a school and as an air cadet leader has been jailed.

Jonathon Charles Evans, 32, of Malltraeth, Bodorgan, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court today, Friday 23rd July, after being found guilty of two counts of the adult abuse of a position of trust to commit sexual activity, four counts of inciting a child into sexual activity and three counts of sexual assault.

Evans targeted two boys between 2017-2020 whilst he worked as a technician at an Anglesey school and held a role as a volunteer Air Cadet leader.

Snapchat

He added both boys on Snapchat before later sending one of them sexually explicit images of himself, asking the boy to send similar images in return.

On other occasions he tried to grope the boys’ genitals.

Today, Evans was jailed for four years. He also received a sexual harm prevention order lasting indefinitely and must register with police.

He was also made subject of restraining orders protecting the victims lasting indefinitely.

‘Dignity’

Detective Constable Richard Dwyfor Clark said: “Jonathon Evans committed serious sexual offences against children in his care as both a cadet leader and school staff member.

“At the centre of this case are a group of young people and their families. I would like to thank them for the dignity and determination they have shown in bringing him to justice today.

“Evans was a selfish, manipulative predator who cynically abused his position of trust to exploit and harm children.

“I would also like to thank the prosecution legal team, Court and the CPS for their work in this case, as well as the Air Cadets and school who have supported this investigation throughout.

“If you suspect someone is being sexually abused, or if you have experienced abuse yourself, please contact North Wales Police. We will take your report seriously and support you.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

