Alarming drop in university applications from 18-year-olds in Wales

New figures released today show an alarming drop in the proportion of 18-year-olds in Wales applying to go to university, with the gap between Wales and the rest of the UK now at its widest.

Amanda Wilkinson, Director of Universities Wales, said: ‘Today’s UCAS data again demonstrates the scale of the participation challenge facing Wales with the number of applicants from Wales dropping to a 15-year low.

“We now have the lowest proportion of 18-year-olds applying for university in the UK, with the gap between Wales and the UK wider than at any point in modern history.

Long term implications

She added: “This drop has long term implications for Wales.”

“The industries that will drive our economic growth in the decades to come rely heavily on graduates. But it’s not just our economy and public services but also for the people who would benefit from the transformative experience of higher education.

“We will continue to work with Welsh Government and Medr, raising these concerns and making the case for participation to be a key priority.

‘Elsewhere in the data, it is reassuring to see Wales continue to be a popular destination for students, with Welsh universities seeing the biggest increase in applications in the UK.

“This includes being the only part of the UK to see an increase in undergraduate international applications.”

Conversely, according to data released from UCAS today, applications to Welsh universities have increased 3.05% this year, the largest increase of any part of the UK.

Welsh Government Response

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The drop in applicants choosing to study in the country they are based is not unique to Wales.

“Despite a small decrease in Wales based applicants to Welsh Universities, the number remains higher than before the pandemic.

“We will continue to promote participation and the great learning opportunities Welsh Universities can offer Welsh learners

“It is heartening to see an increase in the number of international and UK based applicants to Welsh universities.

“This demonstrates the confidence prospective students have in the quality of Welsh higher education institutions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

