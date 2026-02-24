Alcohol licence for village tearoom approved despite local fears it will create an “absolute nightmare”

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

A call to allow the selling of alcohol as late as 10pm at a rural beauty spot former village tearoom which objectors fear will “create an absolute nightmare” exacerbating an already growing issue with antisocial behaviour from holidaymakers, has been given the go-ahead.

At Pembrokeshire County Council’s February licensing sub-committee, members considered an application by Sarah Jane Partridge and Robert John Secrett for a new premises licence at Bosherton Bistro, Old World Cottage, Bosherton.

A report for members said it was proposed the premises, formerly a tearoom called ‘Ye Olde Worlde Café’ would open 8am-10pm, selling alcohol from 9am on and off site, seven days a week in the village.

Since the proposal for the site, close to the village pub The St Govan’s Inn, was publicised, 13 objections were received, including Stackpole and Castlemartin Community Council.

In its submissions, the community council said it “will cause a significant public nuisance in the residential area”.

It said the ordinarily tranquil Bosherston, with its neighbouring beauty spot attractions of the lily ponds and St Govans currently has four well-established camp sites “which already frequently cause late night disruption, littering and anti-social behaviour caused predominantly by intoxicated individuals”.

It went on to say: “Instances of aggressive behaviour and trespass are already prevalent within the village by visitors under the influence of alcohol.”

Concerns raised by members of the public included fears of “an increased problem with drunkenness, drink driving and antisocial behaviour,” and it would “make life for the residents in the immediate area an absolute nightmare”.

Speaking at the meeting, applicant Sarah Jane Partridge said they shared “the same fundamental aims as the residents,” with the scheme “not about creating a drinking venue but a food-based family bistro”.

She stressed that campers were already able to buy alcohol from the pub, or bring their own to the campsites, adding the 84-cover bistro would introduce safeguarding measures around the sale of any alcohol; off-site sales consisting of ‘gift-set’-style alcohol craft packages rather than “cans of lager”.

Objector Rik Guly said there had been many public order incidents over the years in the 36-home village relating to visitors from the campsites, as well as empty beer bottles, tampons and tins littering the area, one farmer also having his ‘honesty box’ stolen on several occasions; the application “effectively throwing a catalyst for more alcohol consumption and more public disorder”.

He also raised concerns it could restrict access along the narrow road to the nearby coastguard building for emergency services.

Another objector Clare Strudwick said “almost half the village” was objecting to the scheme which would cause “unacceptable public nuisance”.

Representing the community council, local county councillor Steve Alderman, who once farmed in Bosherston himself, said post-Covid visitor interest in the area had been raised “immeasurably,” with huge numbers attracted to the area.

He said that, while “antisocial behaviour, both physical and verbal” and “a complete lack of respect for what is a marvellous-looking village” was “society’s fault,” the resident’s had a right to enjoy their quality of life.

After the committee deliberated, chair Cllr Tony Wilcox said they had considered the range of objections but considered they were “not of sufficient seriousness to consider rejecting the application”.

The licensing application was approved, objectors hearing that decision could be appealed within 28 days.