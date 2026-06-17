Alcohol license of local shopkeeper in danger after repeat allegations of selling to underaged customers

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Local police are asking county councillors to give “serious consideration” to revoking the alcohol licence of a shopkeeper.

On Wednesday, June 17, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Statutory Licensing sub-committee will review the premises licences held by Amar Kumar Sharma for Bargain Beer Ltd on Market Street in Ebbw Vale.

Mr Kumar is listed as the sole company director for Bargain Beer.

The review follows a 11-month long investigation by Gwent Police and council enforcement officers into repeated allegations that alcohol was being sold at the shop to children under age.

The application to review the licence has been made by the council’s principal licensing enforcement officer Sarah Burchell – which has been supported by PC Jon Taylor the PALO (Police alcohol licensing officer) for Gwent Police.

PC Taylor said: “Police officers have previously attended the premises alongside Sarah Burchell, in response to concerns regarding compliance with licence conditions.

“During these visits, officers identified breaches of licence conditions.

“These breaches raise significant concerns regarding the ability of the licence holder and designated premises supervisor (DPS) to uphold the licensing objectives.

“The ongoing failure to comply with licence conditions demonstrates that the current management is either unwilling or unable to consistently promote the licensing objectives.”

PC Taylor continued: “In light of these concerns, Gwent Police respectfully request that the Licensing sub-committee gives serious consideration to: modification of the premises licence conditions or removal of the designated premises supervisor.

“Gwent Police considers that robust and proportionate action is necessary to ensure compliance and uphold the licensing objectives.”

The allegations include selling of alcohol to a child of 14 years old and antisocial behaviour from 13-year-old children being drunk after being seen leaving the shop with cans of alcohol.

This year a complaint was made that the shop was selling cigarettes and alcohol to children.

If the licence is not revoked, Trading Standards officers have come up with a list of conditions to place on the licence which include: CCTV shall be in use at the premises and kept in good working order, staff to be trained in the prevention of underage sales, and a “challenge 25” scheme will be adopted in compliance with the age verification condition.

Trading standards also agree that the shop’s hours for selling alcohol should be cut from the current 6am – 11pm, to 8am -10pm.