Alcohol restrictions in three town centres extended for another three years

Nation.Cymru staff

Restrictions aimed at tackling alcohol-related anti-social behaviour in three town centres will remain in place for another three years.

Ceredigion County Council has agreed to extend Public Spaces Protection Orders covering designated areas of Aberystwyth, Cardigan and Lampeter.

The orders will run from October 20, 2026, until October 19, 2029, following a council decision on September 24.

They give police and authorised officers powers to intervene when drinking in public places contributes to nuisance, disorder or distress.

Within the designated areas, officers can ask people to stop drinking or hand over alcohol if it is contributing to anti-social behaviour. Refusing to comply with a reasonable request may constitute an offence.

Councillor Matthew Vaux, whose cabinet responsibilities include public protection, said the restrictions had helped reduce alcohol-related problems.

He said: “As a result of the positive impact they have had on reducing alcohol-related anti-social and intimidating behaviour, the current Public Spaces Protection Orders have once again been renewed across three of Ceredigion’s town centres.”

Public notices explaining the extensions will be published in the local press. The orders and maps showing the areas covered are available on the council’s website.

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