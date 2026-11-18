Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

A city centre shop has been banned from selling alcohol for three months following a series of licensing failures, including suspected sales of vodka to an adult buying on behalf of under-18s.

Newport City Council’s licensing committee heard one young person involved in the suspected sales later allegedly spat in the face of a PCSO who was trying to stop an altercation.

The committee heard a customer twice bought vodka at BR Store, on High Street, without showing or being asked for proof-of-age identification, when a “common sense” approach from staff would have suspected she was linked to a wider group of “youths”.

Proxy sales are when an adult buys alcohol on behalf of a person under 18, and is a criminal offence.

Council licensing manager Alastair Dearling said after viewing CCTV of the wider group, “most of them looked 15” and “the failure to intervene removed an important safeguarding design to prevent alcohol from reaching young persons”.

He added two members of the group were later involved in a physical altercation elsewhere, requiring the PCSO to intervene.

He told the committee BR Store was not directly responsible for the alleged spitting assault – but the incident “illustrates the risks associated with alcohol becoming available to young persons”.

Mr Dearling insisted “common sense should have prevailed” when the customer was buying the vodka on August 23, the night of a youngsters’ “disco” event at another city-centre premises.

“The evidence suggests staff either did not fully understand their responsibilities regarding proxy sales, were not sufficiently confident to act… or failed to exercise a level of due diligence that would be reasonably expected at a premises selling alcohol,” he told the committee.

Gwent Police licensing officer PC Luke Dakin said the force had also raised concerns about BR Store selling single cans of high-strength lager – a product linked to “top-up” drinking and antisocial behaviour.

He noted the store is located in a council Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) zone where the authorities want to clamp down on such behaviour, and listed other reports made to the police regarding the premises.

Mr Dearling said the authorities had made repeated requests for CCTV footage from the store, but it had only been provided a few days before the committee meeting.

He described the shop’s interaction with the council and police as “lackadaisical” or a “head in the sand” approach.

Meanwhile, PC Dakin told the committee informal advice and engagement offered to the premises had “not secured the necessary improvements”.

Premises supervisor Farida Boota said “more of a focus” was being made – following the August incident – on providing training to staff and checking identification in line with the Challenge 25 policy for underage sales.

“We understand the consequences,” she told the committee.

Following deliberations, the committee suspended the premises’ alcohol licence for three months, after the end of a 21-day appeal window.