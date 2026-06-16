Aldi reveals locations of two new Welsh supermarket openings

Henry Saker-Clark, Press Association Deputy Business Editor

Supermarket chain Aldi has revealed plans to open 16 new stores across the UK in the coming months – with two locations in Wales revealed today.

The Germany-based retailer has more than 1,080 UK stores and is pushing ahead with continued expansion plans to grow its shop estate across the country.

On Tuesday, the group revealed the locations of 16 new supermarket stores.

New sites will include shops in Watford and Hoxton in London, Hattersley in Greater Manchester, and Balsall Common in the West Midlands.

The plans are part of long-term ambitions by Aldi to expand to 1,500 sites across the UK.

In January, Aldi said it hoped to open around 40 new stores in 2026 in line with the long-term growth strategy.

The latest round of new stores follows the opening of its latest store in Salford Quays last month, with the group investing £370 million in new stores this year.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, we’re committed to making high-quality, affordable food accessible to everyone, which is why we continue to invest in expanding our store network across the UK.

“Our £370 million investment in new stores this year will help us bring Aldi’s unbeatable value to even more communities, supporting local economies through our industry-leading pay for colleagues.”

Aldi will open new stores in the following locations:

-Newport, Wales

-Port Talbot, Wales

-Hattersley, Greater Manchester

-Newport, Isle of Wight

-Bishops Cleeve, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

-Orpington, London

-Hoxton, London

-Ashford, Kent

-Watford, London

-Rayleigh, Essex

-Balsall Common, West Midlands

-Marble Arch, London

-Malton, North Yorkshire

-Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

-Wigan, Greater Manchester

-Sudbury, Suffolk