Aled Jones denies role in daughter’s acting success

Amelia Jones

Aled Jones, the Anglesey-born singer best known for his 1985 hit Walking in the Air, has insisted he played no part in his daughter Emilia’s Hollywood success.

Though Emilia, 23, has achieved global recognition for her role in CODA, which picked up an Oscar for Best Picture, Jones says her success is entirely her own.

Speaking to The Times, he said: “Most people don’t even realise she’s my daughter, which means there’s no question of nepotism. Hosting Songs of Praise doesn’t exactly give you influence in Hollywood!”

Jones, a proud Welshman, said he watched his daughter carve her own path with admiration.

Emilia, who grew up in London, began acting at just eight years old in 2010, appearing as Jasmine in the film One Day, that starred Anne Hathaway.

“She was in Shrek The Musical in the West End when she was nine, but to go from that to an Oscar-winning film was quite something,” he said.

He also reflected on his own career, emphasising that luck, hard work and perseverance were key to staying relevant.

“You’ve got to keep pushing yourself and be prepared for ups and downs,” Jones said, recalling advice from his friend Sir Terry Wogan to “spread yourself thinly” so people couldn’t easily write you off.

Emilia’s early London stage and screen roles laid the groundwork for her Hollywood breakthrough. She also appeared in Channel 4’s Utopia, Doctor Who’s “The Rings of Akhaten,” and had a small role in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.



Her recent work includes the action thriller The Running Man, starring alongside Glen Powell, and the upcoming biopic Tony, in which she portrays Anthony Bourdain’s first wife, Nancy Putkoski.



Earlier this year, Jones revisited the song that made him a household name, celebrating 40 years since its release.

A video of him recreating his iconic falsetto performance of Walking in the Air at Air at Carols by Candlelight with Viking in 2023 resurfaced on social media this week.

He is also currently starring in Elf the Musical on the West End, further cementing his reputation as “Mr Christmas.”