Alex Jones and the Miners’ Strike

40 years on from the strike that transformed Welsh mining communities, presenter Alex Jones has returned to her hometown of Ammanford, Carmarthenshire to speak with friends whose parents were on the picket line.

Alex Jones: Plant y Streic looks at the miners’ strike in 1984 through the eyes of their children – Alex’ own generation.

Although her family weren’t miners, families like Alex’s were deeply affected by the strike as they witnessed the pain and suffering of friends and neighbours, prompting them to support others in their community.

Alex says: “I remember going on a school trip when I was 6 years old and thinking it strange that all the dads had brought their children instead of the usual mums.

“I realise now that it was because the women had to work as the men, all miners, were on strike.”

Strike

Alex was six years old when in March 1984 the National Coal Board announced the closure of 20 coal pits. The NUM’s (National Union of Miners) president Arthur Scargill, called for a national strike and within the week all of Wales’ miners were on strike.

Alex talks to actor Aled Pugh, a lifelong friend, as he recounts how they would go to school in Alex’ family orange camper van. Aled thought this ‘cool’ at the time little realising that they couldn’t drive in their parents car as they couldn’t afford the fuel.

Aled says: “I remember that dad was more available to take us to school.

“What surprised me was how kind and friendly our friends, family and neighbours were, including Alex’ family.

“There was a feeling that everyone rallied around each other to help, it wasn’t just individuals suffering, the community suffered as one.”



Alex meets others from various communities around South Wales whose upbringing during these tumultuous times helped shape who they are now.

She meets Emma Thompson and her father Ceri Thompson who is now curator at the Blaenavon World Heritage Site but used to be a miner at Cwm colliery near Beddau. Both remember Christmas 1984 very well as a time when communities pulled together to try make it a special Christmas.

Excitement

Despite decimating some communities across Wales, many children experienced the strike as a strange but ‘exciting time’.

Emma remembers a fond Christmas where the Beddau Welfare Hall was a hub of activity, Emma says: “I remember going to the hall and receiving a Shakin’ Stevens bag, I also got a stickers book from Arthur Scargill.

“People were so generous, some would even put money through the letter box. There was so much support in the area.”

Emma Aue from Tairgwaith gets quite emotional about her memories of Christmas 1984, saying that it was the best Christmas ever.

Her father Terry, who was on strike, had built her a doll’s house, she says: “From a terrible situation there was this, it represented the love my father had. I knew my father had been through tough times, but he had taken the time to create a beautiful and memorable gift.

“It’s something that I’ve been raised with and have respected, the good and the bad, I respect him and what they did for us.”

Alex’s pride in her own community in the Amman valley is only strengthened by the stories she hears where community spirit was at its best.

Alex Jones, Plant y Streic, will be shown on S4C on Tuesday 17 November at 9pm and will also be available to stream on S4C Clic and iPlayer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

