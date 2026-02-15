All aboard for the perfect picture! Welsh heritage railway launches competition

Adam Johannes

A heritage railway in one of Wales’ most striking landscapes is calling on photographers and filmmakers to get behind the lens and look again at what is often passed by too quickly, as it launches a new competition to mark the start of its 2026 season.

The Llangollen and Corwen Railway, which runs through the heart of the Dee Valley in north Wales, is inviting visitors, enthusiasts and locals to capture the sights, sounds and atmosphere of the historic line as part of its photography and videography competition.

Organisers say the aim is to showcase the working heritage railway in all its forms. from billowing steam locomotives and classic diesel engines to vintage carriages, bustling station platforms and peaceful rural halts.

Entrants are also being encouraged to capture the striking scenery that has made the line a favourite with tourists and railway lovers alike.

The railway passes through some of the most picturesque locations in the region, including Berwyn, Glyndyfrdwy, Carrog, Corwen and Llangollen, with dramatic views across the Dee Valley providing a natural backdrop.

Landmarks such as the Horseshoe Falls, the Chain Bridge and the wooded slopes around Coed Pen y Pigyn offer countless opportunities for eye-catching images and video.

With the new season now underway, services including the popular Berwyn Explorer are expected to prove especially appealing for those entering the competition.

Beautiful

Berwyn Station, often called Britain’s most beautiful train station, is likely to be a particular draw for photographers, while while the railway’s heritage trains, with their wide windows, offer uninterrupted views across the valley.

The competition is being run in partnership with Andrei Daniel, one of the area’s most recognisable visual storytellers, and famous Llangollen takeaway Dee Pizza, reflecting the community that continues to sustain the railway.

Heritage lines survive not only through preservation, but through the people who return to them, recording and sharing what they see.

Terry Pickhall, Press Officer for the Llangollen and Corwen Railway, said the competition was also intended as a thank you to the many enthusiasts who regularly share images of the line online.

“We are very pleased to be working with Andrei on this competition,” he said. “His videos are helping us tell the story of our railway to a wider audience this year.”

“We are also indebted to the legions of enthusiastic photographers who share their photos with us every year. This super competition is about giving a little back to them and helping them showcase their fantastic work.”

Andrei Daniel said the competition was open to everyone, regardless of experience.

“There’s no need for professional cameras — phones are absolutely fine,” he said. “It’s not about megapixels; it’s about storytelling. I can’t wait to see what everyone creates. I’m pleased this will become an annual event, helping promote not only the railway but Llangollen as well.”

The first prize is two annual passes for the railway, with the winning image also being turned into a fully accredited jigsaw. Second prize is £100, while third prize is a £50 Dee Pizza voucher.

Entries close on Monday, April 4, with the winner due to be announced at the railway’s Branch Line Gala on Saturday, April 11. Selected entries will be shared on the railway’s social media channels throughout the competition, with further details on how to enter available via the railway’s website.