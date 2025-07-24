All change for town’s market and multi-storey car park

Richard Youle Local Democracy Reporter

Proposals to relocate a town’s busy market and potentially demolish the ageing multi-storey car park above have been unveiled by a Welsh council.

Carmarthenshire Council is looking at four options, including moving Llanelli’s indoor market to the former Woolworths building in nearby Vaughan Street.

No final decisions have been made and the proposals were shared with traders at a meeting yesterday evening.

The council said the multi-storey car park above the current market was safe but nearing the end of its structural life.

The four options being considered are:

– Temporarily relocate the market to outdoor or other provision, before relocating to a new home on the current site

– Relocate to Market Street South

– Relocate to the former Woolworths Building, Vaughan Street

– Hybrid option of relocating the market to the former Woolworths building with some traders going to empty retail sites within the town centre.

Levelling Up Fund

The council acquired the old Woolworths building in 2018 and has UK Government Levelling Up Fund money to develop a chunk of commercial space in the town centre by spring, 2028. This means the two options involving 8-12 Vaughan Street are considered at this stage the most viable.

Cllr Hazel Evans, cabinet member for regeneration, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “We are faced with tight timescales to secure the money for this project and ensure that this option remains on the table to deliver a new market in Llanelli town centre.

“Last night’s initial discussion meeting is the beginning of a journey with our traders, as their input is integral to how we design a new home for Llanelli Market.”

She said the council would need to submit a pre-planning application to redevelop 8-12 Vaughan Street in the coming weeks, potentially comprising a ground floor and first floor layout. Cardiff’s indoor market has a ground floor and balcony level above.

“Due to the time constraints, it is better to submit the pre-planning application in this time scale, with the option to withdraw the application if this option is not viable,” said Cllr Evans. “If the council submitted the application at a later date, it would mean that we miss the deadlines set out in the conditions of funding by the UK Government.”

Shock

Sharon Bowler, the owner of market business Beauty 2 Bubbles, said she hadn’t been able to attend last night’s meeting but was now aware of the proposals.

She said it was a bit of a shock but that she and others were aware that the car park above was old and needed a lot of work.

“We knew it was not going to stand forever,” said Mrs Bowler. “It looks like it needs to come down.”

She and others have asked the council for more information about the Cowell Street end of the market, where Beauty 2 Bubbles is based.

Mrs Bowler said it was vital that wherever the market moved that all traders, which the council said numbered 50, could be accommodated.

“If it’s going to be nice premises, than great,” she said. “The way the town is at the moment, it’s not very grand. We are suffering. There is not enough footfall.”

Another trader said she also felt the market was going to have to move. “I did think it was on the cards,” she said. “But we’re still at the very early stages.”

The council said it anticipated knocking down the multi-storey car park after the market relocated. It said it was reviewing all parking provision in the meantime.

