All energy firms must give 24/7 support to customers cut off due to meter faults

Energy suppliers must soon run a round-the-clock helpline for customers cut off due to meter faults.

Customers will be able to get help day or night from August 1 if their meter fault has interrupted their gas or electricity supply after regulator Ofgem concluded that suppliers have ultimate responsibility for ensuring resolution.

Ofgem data suggests that more than 80,000 customers seek help for meter fault issues out of hours every year.

While some energy suppliers already offer 24/7 services for meter faults, others do not.

This means that if a customer has lost their supply due to a meter fault outside of their supplier’s regular contact hours – such as overnight, weekends or bank holidays – they are not able to report the fault or receive any advice or help until, at best, the next working day.

Pressure

On weekends or bank holidays, this could be longer.

This can also put additional pressure on emergency contact services offered by network operators, the companies responsible for linking up homes and businesses to the electricity network in Great Britain.

The new rule is part of Ofgem’s Consumer Confidence programme, which aims to deliver a “five-star customer service fit for an increasingly complex market” as it transitions towards net zero.

Beth Martin, director for consumer protection and competition at Ofgem, said: “Being cut off power can be a stressful and potentially dangerous situation, so consumers must be able to get help day or night if their meter is the cause.

“While we allowed energy companies time to explore a collaborative solution after introducing this proposal, we were disappointed with the progress that has been made.

“Activating this rule does not mean they cannot continue to explore alternative options, but they must make sure their customers are supported while they do, whether that’s during the day, overnight, or on a weekend.

“Driving up standards in the energy sector remains one of our top priorities, and we will continue to look closely at where improvements can be made.”

Protections

Energy UK’s deputy director for customer policy, Ned Hammond, said: “Suppliers remain committed to improving customer service and protections. Many suppliers already provide 24/7 metering support in various ways, with research from Citizens Advice showing that 66% of customers have access to 24/7 online or phone contact.

“The changes put in place following Ofgem’s Consumer Standards consultation have shown improvements to ease of contact and support for customers struggling to pay their energy bills.

“We’re pleased Ofgem continues to work to improve the customer experience but it is important to remember that additional requirements like this do add to supplier costs and are ultimately recouped from bills – and so should always be carefully assessed to see if they are meeting a genuine customer need.”

