The Prime Minister intends to have “brainstorming” discussions with the EU over the next 12 months about the options available for the future relationship after saying Friday’s agreements with Brussels were the limit of what was achievable before the next election.

The potential for the UK to rejoin the European Union will be on the table as Andy Burnham begins informal talks with Brussels, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said.

The Foreign Secretary said the world had changed “massively” since the 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU.

Mr Miliband told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg “of course all the options will be on the table” when pressed on whether rejoining the bloc would be considered, adding that “we will look at the benefits and the costs of all the different options”.

The Prime Minister is sticking to the red lines in Labour’s 2024 manifesto, which ruled out joining the single market or customs union or returning to freedom of movement within the EU.

But he will use the unveiling of his 10-year plan next month to set out ways the UK could get closer to the EU beyond the current parliament, with informal discussions set to take place with Brussels ahead of the next annual UK-EU summit.

Mr Miliband said he accepts the result of the 2016 vote but “the world has changed massively”.

“Europe is changing too, so we’ve got to look at what that means.

“It’s not about this parliament, we’re respecting the red lines in this parliament.”

On Friday, Mr Burnham made three significant agreements with the EU in the Belgian capital.

A food trading deal, officially known as a sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement, will end most post-Brexit checks and restrictions on food and agricultural products from March 1 2028.

An emissions trading systems (ETS) agreement, applied from the start of 2028, will mean £6.5 billion of British exports, including from the steel and aluminium industries, will be exempted from EU carbon border taxes.

A youth experience scheme will allow UK and EU citizens aged 18 to 31 to live and work in each other’s jurisdictions for up to three years, with 100,000 visas available each year.

The first young people to travel under the scheme will do so “no later than January 2030”, according to Government documents.

A potential stumbling block remains over the issue of the tuition fees charged to students from the EU in British universities.

A six-month deadline has been set to reach agreement after EU member states called for their students to be charged the same rate as British counterparts.

That would mean a cut from fees of up to £38,000 a year to £9,970 – something the UK has resisted because of the financial impact it would have on universities.

The row led to doubts being raised in Brussels about whether the rest of the deal would be implemented unless the UK gives in to the EU’s demands.

But Mr Miliband said it was “absolutely clear” the agreements would apply.

The Foreign Secretary said: “The dates are set out in 2028 when these things are coming in, we’re introducing legislation in Parliament, so definitely.”

He said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was clear “there are those three agreements and then there’s a separate piece of paper and a separate issue, which is looking at the issue of tuition”.

Reducing fees for EU students to the same level as domestic undergraduates could cost around £500 million a year and may reduce places available for young Britons, the Government has been warned.

The University of Manchester’s vice chancellor Professor Duncan Ivison said it was a “good thing” to have close UK-EU relations but “the issue of tuition fees is something we do have to figure out because there is a cost”.

“If nothing was done to compensate or provide additional funding, it would take £500 million pounds, we estimate, out of the higher education sector at a time where there’s a lot of pressure on the sector.”

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “If EU students come and are paying domestic fees, it’s not clear we’d be able to increase the number of places for EU students anyway.”

Cabinet minister Dame Angela Eagle said the Treasury and Department for Education would work with universities during the negotiations on fees.

The Environment Secretary told BBC Breakfast: “I don’t think anybody wants to do deals that negatively impact anything. We want win-win deals.”

The UK claims the deals done on Friday will add 0.5% to gross domestic product – a £17 billion boost to the economy – in 2040.