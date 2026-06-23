All passengers safely taken off bus after ‘major incident’ crash, police say

All of the passengers who were onboard a bus that crashed near a coastal town in Wales have been safely removed from the vehicle, police have said.

Emergency services are dealing with a major incident following reports of a crash at around 12.20pm near the town of Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

In a statement issued just before 3.30pm the force said all the passengers had been taken off the bus and were receiving appropriate care, with a rest centre having been set up at the nearby John Burns Centre.

In their statement Dyfed-Powys police did not say how many people had been injured or the severity of any injuries.

The road affected, the A484 near the Kidwelly roundabout, is closed and motorists have been asked to find alternative routes, with the police urging them to stay safe in the heat.

Zoe Hand, the managing director of First Bus Franchising which covers Wales, said: “Our X11 service was involved in an incident earlier this afternoon on the A484 close to the junction with Old Forge Lane, near Kidwelly.

“A team from our depot at Ammanford travelled to scene immediately to support our driver and look after our customers.

“The safety of everyone who travels with us is always our absolute priority and we are working with the police and ambulance service to care for those who need it and understand the circumstances which led to this incident.”

Dame Nia Griffith, MP for Llanelli, which includes Kidwelly, said her thoughts were with those involved.

“My immediate thoughts are with all those people who were involved in the crash, and the emergency services who are helping them,” she said.

“I would reiterate the official request for the public to stay away and find alternative routes to the Parc y Bocs roundabout to Llandyfaelog Road.”