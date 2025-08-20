All the bank holiday events at Cadw locations across Wales

Cadw is planning for a bumper summer bank holiday with an array of fun family events taking place at many of its historic sites across Wales.

The Welsh Government’s historic environment service has released a list of its upcoming top events ahead of the weekend.

These include:

Really wild bank holiday weekender at Castell Coch in Tongwynlais.

Saturday 23 August to Monday 25 August at 11:00 – 15:00.

Come and visit Castell Coch for nature-themed displays, charities, scavenger hunt and craft.

Medieval festival at Beaumaris Castle on the island of Anglesey.

Saturday 23 August to Monday 25 August at 10:00 – 17:00.

For three full days, the castle will be alive with knights, lords and ladies, jesters, musicians, and craftspeople, all bringing the 13th century to your doorstep.

Raglan Castle odyssey at Raglan Castle in Monmouthshire.

Sunday 24 and Monday 25 August at 11:00 – 16:30.

Explore the castle’s rich history through live demonstrations, and immersive experiences perfect for curious minds.

Mini medieval museum at Castell Caernarfon in Gwynedd.

Saturday 23 August to Monday 25 August at 10:00 – 16:00.

Discover how head and neck protection evolved in medieval Europe through a display of armour helmets and insights into changing design priorities from the High to Late Middle Ages.

Medieval reenactment weekend at Denbigh Castle in north Wales.

Friday 22 to Monday 25 August at 10:00-16:00.

Visit Denbigh Castle over the bank holiday for a fun-filled medieval re-enactment weekend featuring archery, squire training, knight dressing demos, and lively chats with expert re-enactors.

Tretower’s summer trail at Tretower Court and Castle in Powys.

Saturday 19 July – Sunday 31 August at 10:00 – 16:00.

Follow the family-friendly trail through the gardens and grounds, solving clues and uncovering hidden secrets along the way.

HMS Wales reenactment society at Kidwelly Castle in Carmarthenshire.

Saturday 23 August to Monday 25 August at 11:00 – 16:00.

From shipboard roles to landing party drills, explore authentic naval equipment, demonstrations, and the daily duties of a ship’s company brought to life by expert re-enactors.

Ardudwy Knights at Castell Harlech in Gwynedd.

Saturday 23 August to Monday 25 August at 11:00-16:00.

Step back in time and watch the Ardudwy knights – with archery displays, falconry talks and the chance to learn some medieval life skills.

Castle Garrison and Red Dragon Archers at Castell Caernarfon in Gwynedd.

Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 August at 11:00-15:00.

Come and join the Castle Garrison and Red Dragon Archers for activities and fun.

The Water Maid at Castell Cricieth overlooking Tremadog Bay.

Sunday 24 and Monday 25 August at 11:00-15:30.

Transport yourself to medieval times with a living sculpture act – a golden vision of everyday life.

Watch as a woman adorned in a shimmering gold costume gracefully carries water, capturing the essence of simplicity and charm from a bygone era.

The Greatest Knight at Tintern Abbey in Monmouthshire.

Saturday 23 August to Monday 25 August at 10:30 – 17:00.

Living history, medieval re-enactment and music will transport the abbey back to its earliest days, to honour the life of Earl Marshal as the Greatest Knight returns.

Children’s Trail at Caerleon Roman Baths in Newport.

Every day up to 31 August from 10:00-16:00.

Did you know that the Romans had a god for everything – even for the stinky sewers.

They made strange offerings and curses to place in the shrines of wacky gods, hoping for help with battles, parties, healing, or even revenge.

Follow the children’s trail and discover which god could help you with your biggest wishes.

The Medieval Mountain at Llanthony Priory in Abergavenny.

Friday 22 to Sunday 24 August at 11:00-15:00.

Beginning at the beautifully-situated ruins of Llanthony Priory, climb the slopes of the stunning Vale of Ewyas and learn about medieval society’s relationship to mountain landscapes.

The Harrington Companye at Tretower Court and Castle in Powys.

Saturday 23 to Monday 25 August at 10:30-16:30.

The Harrington Companye is at Tretower this weekend with a medieval encampment. Come along and see the time of The Wars of the Roses.

Cadw is also offering an expanded programme of guided tours at selected locations across Wales, to help visitors unpack the rich history behind each site.

Castell Oxwich & Castell Cilgerran tours will take place this bank holiday weekend (both on 23 Aug, at 11:00 & 14:00). Tickets required.

These events are part of Cadw’s wider summer programme, which brings Welsh history to life through immersive experiences, interactive workshops and hands-on activities at historic monuments across the country.

Visitors can make the most of their trips with a Cadw membership, which includes free entry to all events and unlimited access to 132 historic sites in Wales.

Children go free with adult memberships, making it an excellent value option for families.

Children also go free with adult memberships – Find out more and book tickets here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

